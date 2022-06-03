Man arrested for Dollar General burglary in Valdosta

Domitree G Bacon, 17, Calvin Arkell Brasby, Jr., 18, and Mikael Immanuel Fuye, 16, were arrested early Saturday morning after three guns were found in their vehicle. A Gainesville Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was driven by Fuye. Bacon was reportedly the front passenger, and Brasby was the rear passenger. The officer reported that he heard a clunk from the back of the car as he approached it and asked if there was someone in the back of the vehicle. As he looked in that area, he reportedly saw part of a pistol hammer, then a closer look reportedly revealed two pistols in the rear of the vehicle.
