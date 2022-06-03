ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabazon, CA

20 people hospitalized following Greyhound bus crash on 10 Freeway in Cabazon

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTGTs_0fznCKtM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DrYnY_0fznCKtM00
CBS News Los Angeles (The Rundown Jun. 3 AM Edition) 02:11

Twelve people were hospitalized Friday following a crash involving a Greyhound bus on the 10 Freeway in Cabazon.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Friday on the 10 Freeway at Malki Road. It was originally reported that 20 people were injured but California Highway Patrol later downgraded the count to 12 people.

According to CHP, all people were being treated with non-life-threatening injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

CHP investigating car-to-car shooting on southbound 101

Authorities were investigating a reported car-to-car shooting on the southbound lanes of State Route 101 early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol officers were first dispatched to the scene after getting a driver called with reports of shots fired at their vehicle at around 4:45 a.m.Investigators swept the areas near Lankershim Boulevard and Cahuenga Boulevard, as the caller was not exactly sure where they were driving when their windows were shot out. She was uninjured in the incident. Authorities took her car in as evidence as they plan to continue investigating. No suspect information was immediately available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

6 inmate firefighters burned in Castaic accident

Six members of an inmate firefighting crew were burned Tuesday off the 5 Freeway in the Castaic area.A flash fire occurred in the back of an inmate camp crew vehicle at about 11 a.m. at Golden State and Templin highways. Five of the firefighters suffered minor burns, but a sixth was initially reported to be in critical condition.The firefighters were members of a Los Angeles County Fire Department inmate crew. Most of the firefighters were airlifted to hospitals. They all suffered mild to moderate burns and are currently in stable conditions, according to the LA County Fire Department.Authorities say the incident is under investigation.
CASTAIC, CA
CBS LA

300-pound bear fatally struck by SUV on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

Authorities say a 300-pound bear was struck and killed early Monday on the 210 Freeway in Irwindale.The crash happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the transition road from the westbound 210 Freeway to the southbound 605, according to the California Highway Patrol.The driver of a black Toyota Highlander stopped after the crash, and told the CHP an unknown item had hit the windshield and broke it. Officers responding to the scene found the dead bear in the left lane of the transition road.No other injuries were reported from the crash. The bear was taken in a flatbed tow truck to the Caltrans Monrovia Yard, and will be recovered by a Fish and Wildlife biologist. The roadway was cleared and reopened by 6:30 a.m.
IRWINDALE, CA
CBS LA

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro train in Hawthorne

A pedestrian was killed Tuesday morning after being hit by a Metro train in Hawthorne. The collision occurred about a half a mile away from the Hawthorne Metro station at around 4 a.m., which is near the 4400 block of West 111th Street. There was no information immediately available on the victim's identity or why they were on the train tracks. Occupants of the train were provided alternate transport by shuttle buses as Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators surveyed the incident.
HAWTHORNE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Cabazon, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Accidents
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
NBC Los Angeles

Small Plane Crashes Into Block Wall Outside Hemet Home

A small plane crashed near a house and caught fire Tuesday in the Riverside County community of Hemet. The plane appeared to have crashed into a block wall around the home near Mustang Way and Warren Road. NBCLA is attempted to determine whether there are any casualties. Details about why...
HEMET, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

Police: Multiple vehicles intentionally rammed, driver arrested

A 27-year-old man is being held in lieu of $1 million following his arrest for allegedly ramming into vehicles, assaulting a driver and attempting to run over a bicyclist in Palm Springs Monday evening. The Palm Springs Police Department said Tuesday that they responded to a report about a silver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greyhound Bus#10 Freeway#Traffic Accident#Cbs News#California Highway Patrol#Chp#Cal Fire#Calfirerru
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Covina (Covina, CA)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle wreck in Covina (Covina, CA)Nationwide Report. One person was killed after a two-vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Covina. As per the initial information, the crews actively responded to the 10 Freeway eastbound at Via Verde at 2:56 a.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision [...]
COVINA, CA
onscene.tv

Multi-Casualty Incident Crash | Orange

06.05.2022 | 9:00 PM | ORANGE – Orange City Police and Orange City Fire responded to a 2 vehicle traffic collision. When they arrived they found 2 vehicles with moderate damage and multiple patients. 3 people were transported, one was a juvenile. All 3 were transported to a local area hospital with unknown injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
ORANGE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Nationwide Report

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

1 person killed, another in critical condition after a pedestrian crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday night, one person was killed while another suffered injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at about 8:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of First Street [...]
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

$25,000 reward offered to help find hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian in downtown LA

A $25,000 reward is being offered to help find the driver responsible for severely injuring a pedestrian during a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. on May 25 near 12th Street and Central Avenue.The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment.  A video of the crash shows a silver SUV but there was no description of the driver. The city of L.A. is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps solve the hit-and-run.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call the watch commander at 213-833-3746; the police tipline at 877-LAPD- 247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Information may also be sent via www.lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
onscene.tv

Female Causes Head-On Crash | San Diego

06.04.2022 | 9:08 PM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the KIA was southbound and crossed into the northbound lane for unknown reasons. She collided head-on with a male driving the other vehicle. They were both transported with unknown injuries to Sharp Memorial Hospital. Th police are investigating. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox5ny.com

Police chase: Carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit through LA, Orange counties

WEST COVINA, Calif. - Two people were taken into custody Monday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties. The carjacking suspect was seen running multiple red lights and traveling at a high rate of speed on multiple freeways as he led the California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit that started in the Baldwin Park area.
ORANGE, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
117K+
Followers
22K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy