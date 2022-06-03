20 people hospitalized following Greyhound bus crash on 10 Freeway in Cabazon

Twelve people were hospitalized Friday following a crash involving a Greyhound bus on the 10 Freeway in Cabazon.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. Friday on the 10 Freeway at Malki Road. It was originally reported that 20 people were injured but California Highway Patrol later downgraded the count to 12 people.

According to CHP, all people were being treated with non-life-threatening injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if any other vehicles were involved.