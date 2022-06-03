Oklahoma State's 'big ol’ boys' vs. Missouri State deliver in NCAA baseball regional opener

STILLWATER — Missouri State veteran coach Keith Guttin almost shook his head in disbelief.

“They got some big ol’ boys,” said Guttin, in his 40th year leading the Bears, “and they left the park.”

Oklahoma State ’s big boppers showed up.

Nolan McLean homered twice. Griffin Doersching hit screaming doubles.

Both stand 6 feet 3 or better. Both can hit the ball a mile.

When they do, the Cowboys’ offense rolls.

“We hit some balls extremely hard,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said.

On a night the seventh-seeded Cowboys’ offense was in sync, they rode their biggest bats to an overpowering 10-5 win over Missouri State late Friday to open the Stillwater Regional at O’Brate Stadium.

OSU had 14 hits — seven for extra bases — and scored four runs in an inning twice.

Now, the Cowboys get SEC power Arkansas at 6 p.m. Saturday, with the winner advancing to the regional championship.

“Arkansas is probably the best two seed in the whole NCAA Tournament,” Holliday said.

But these Cowboys, who have won six of their past eight games, are formidable.

Especially if their lineup clicks.

McLean homered to right-center field in the third for a 1-0 lead. Roc Riggio, though just 5-9 and 179 pounds, homered through the wind to right field in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Then, McLean followed with a solo blast to left field over the catwalk near the parking lot to open the Cowboys’ four-run fourth.

The homers moved him into the team lead on the year with 16. He struck out later, bringing his season total to 100.

But for a guy who’s struggled at times, connecting twice for long balls in the opening game is huge.

“It’s great,” McLean said. “I’m trying to do anything I can just to help the team at this point to win. Just trying to swing at the right pitches and competing my butt off.”

The blasts were certainly a spark for the Cowboys early.

“I wholeheartedly mean this: I expect Nolan to hit a home run every time he gets up to the plate,” Doersching said.

Holliday interrupted.

“That’s great, Griff,” he said. “Keep telling him that.”

But Doersching was serious.

“When Nolan gets ahold of one, it’s going to be hard for it to stay in the ballpark,” Doersching added. “It was expected.”

After the early barrage of homers, OSU led 6-0.

Missouri State, which hit 20 homers in last week’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, responded with two-run homers from Mason Greer and Dakota Kotowski in the sixth against OSU starter Victor Mederos .

It was suddenly 6-4.

The Cowboys had their own response in the next half inning.

Jake Thompson singled in a run with the bases loaded and another scored on a throwing error by Kotowski.

Doersching then laced a double into the left-field corner to clear the bases.

“That was one of them that I didn’t even feel,” said Doersching, who doubled twice in his first-career NCAA Tournament game.

The four-run sixth was the perfect response to regain control.

Mederos, who earned his first win since April 2, was dominant through the first 5 1/3 innings. His fastball touched 99 mph. His slider was great.

But things nearly got out of control in that one inning against a power-hitting lineup.

“He was in total control,” Holliday said. “Next thing you know, the game got kind of fast. I think he caught his breath over there.”

But OSU’s offense is pretty powerful itself.

It boosted the Cowboys to a strong position to open the weekend.

“When we turned around and scored four of our own, that's hard to come back from when you’re on the other side battling back into the game,” Holliday said.

“That’s a little bit of a bigger swing.”

