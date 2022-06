People celebrating Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community at a block party on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach were on edge after police said a teenager threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the event Sunday. A 17-year-old boy living in Canada was making threats in an online chatroom to shoot people at the annual Pride on the Block and was taken into custody in Canada, West Beach ...

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO