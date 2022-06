Sega has recently announced in a Japanese livestream that it will be releasing a new mini console based on the Mega Drive (also known as the Sega Genesis in the U.S.). The new console will be called the Mega Drive Mini 2 and is slated to include 50 pre-loaded games, including titles from both the Mega Drive and its Mega CD/Sega CD add-on. In 2019, Sega released the first Mega Drive Mini console as well as the Genesis Mini. This one was based on the Mega Drive as well and came with 42 pre-loaded games ready to play. It included two classic controllers and allowed gamers to play these retro titles on HDTVs. Sega's first foray into the mini console trend — which Nintendo began with its NES Mini — was a success, so it's little surprise that we're seeing the company announce a follow-up.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO