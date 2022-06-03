ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school district's police chief arrived to Robb Elementary shooting without a radio, possibly impacting law enforcement response: report

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
 4 days ago

Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images

  • The Uvalde school police chief is under criticism for delaying a response in the Robb Elementary shooting.
  • The New York Times published a report adding that the chief didn't have a radio on him.
  • The shooting left 19 children and 2 teachers dead after a 78-minute response time.

The Uvalde school district's police chief Pete Arredondo was one of the first officers to arrive during the Robb Elementary School shooting , but he didn't have a radio to communicate with other law enforcement officers.

A New York Times examination published Friday found that Arredondo used his cellphone to call the police landline and tell officers that the shooter was "contained."

The Texas Department of Public Safety said last week that Arredondo told officers not to confront the gunman because he believed the suspect was barricaded — despite 911 calls from children asking for help.

ABC News reported that both the Uvalde Independent School District police force and the Uvalde Police are not cooperating with the Texas DPS investigation. Arredondo denied the claim and so did the DPS, Insider previously reported .

Nineteen children and two adult teachers were killed in the shooting as authorities delayed their response for over an hour.

Law enforcement has altered their timeline and story of the shooting at least 13 times .

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

