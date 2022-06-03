Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited for their daughter Apple's high-school graduation

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin share two children together. Randy Holmes/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images

Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo with her daughter Apple and ex-husband Chris Martin.

She and Martin were celebrating Apple's high-school graduation.

The couple was married for 13 years before their 2016 divorce. They coparent their two kids.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin reunited to celebrate their daughter Apple's graduation.

Paltrow posted a photo of the three on her Instagram story on Thursday, tagging her daughter in the post.

"Congrats to all the graduates especially @applemartin," she wrote, adding a purple heart to the end of the message.

In the photo, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, 45, had his arm around Apple, with Paltrow, 49, grinning widely as she took the selfie. The post was also decorated with a graduation cap sticker, and "Class of 2022" text.

Paltrow gave birth to Apple in 2004 with then-husband Chris Martin. The two also share a 16-year-old son Moses, who was born in 2006. Paltrow and Martin divorced in 2016 , after 13 years of marriage.

In a 2020 essay penned for Vogue about her and Martin's "conscious uncoupling," Paltrow wrote that her ex-husband, Martin, was "meant to be the father of my children," while her current husband, Brad Falchuk, was "meant to be the person I grow very old with."

In 2019, she said on "Today" that after their divorce, she and Martin remained committed to "maintaining the family" while co-parenting their children.

Recently, Paltrow posted in honor of her daughter's 18th birthday, sharing a message on Instagram about how "proud" she was of the "woman" Apple had become.

"You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," she wrote in the post. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."