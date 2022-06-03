ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin reunited for their daughter Apple's high-school graduation

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuEug_0fzn8P5i00
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin share two children together.

Randy Holmes/Getty Images; James Devaney/GC Images

  • Gwyneth Paltrow posted a photo with her daughter Apple and ex-husband Chris Martin.
  • She and Martin were celebrating Apple's high-school graduation.
  • The couple was married for 13 years before their 2016 divorce. They coparent their two kids.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin reunited to celebrate their daughter Apple's graduation.

Paltrow posted a photo of the three on her Instagram story on Thursday, tagging her daughter in the post.

"Congrats to all the graduates especially @applemartin," she wrote, adding a purple heart to the end of the message.

In the photo, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, 45, had his arm around Apple, with Paltrow, 49, grinning widely as she took the selfie. The post was also decorated with a graduation cap sticker, and "Class of 2022" text.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2258HC_0fzn8P5i00
Gwyneth Paltrow posted a selfie with her daughter Apple and ex-husband Chris Martin on Instagram.

@gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Paltrow gave birth to Apple in 2004 with then-husband Chris Martin. The two also share a 16-year-old son Moses, who was born in 2006. Paltrow and Martin divorced in 2016 , after 13 years of marriage.

In a 2020 essay penned for Vogue about her and Martin's "conscious uncoupling," Paltrow wrote that her ex-husband, Martin, was "meant to be the father of my children," while her current husband, Brad Falchuk, was "meant to be the person I grow very old with."

In 2019, she said on "Today" that after their divorce, she and Martin remained committed to "maintaining the family" while co-parenting their children.

Recently, Paltrow posted in honor of her daughter's 18th birthday, sharing a message on Instagram about how "proud" she was of the "woman" Apple had become.

"You are everything I could have dreamed of and so much more," she wrote in the post. "Proud doesn't cover it, my heart swells with feelings I can't put in to words. You are deeply extraordinary in every way."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chris Harrison Celebrates Daughter Taylor’s High School Graduation In Rare Family Photos

Chris Harrison is celebrating a super special event: his youngest child, Taylor’s, high school graduation! The 50-year-old former Bachelor host shared a post to his Instagram page on June 3 celebrating the achievement and gushed about how proud his 18-year-old daughter makes him. “And just like that, in the blink of an eye, this beautiful woman strolled across the stage and into the next chapter of her life. It’s always tough as a parent because if you do your job right your kids grow up to be strong independent people ready to spread their wings and fly,” he wrote alongside a photo of him, his eldest child, son Joshua, 20, and fiancée, Lauren Zima, 34, smiling with the recent grad. He continued, “Tay we love you so much and are beyond proud of you. Congratulations and now…Go Frogs.” Additional photos in the post showed Taylor walking across the stage at graduation and outside her school right after she received her diploma.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian shares Barbie-like photos snapped by daughter North West

She’s a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Kim Kardashian shared photos of herself modeling her new go-to outfit of skintight Balenciaga pants and a zip-up hoodie in a hot pink hue, revealing in the caption that her new photographer of choice is none other than her daughter North West. “Pics by North 💕💞,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. In two of the pictures, the Skkn founder can be seen lying down on a bed posing next to her pink — of course — Balenciaga purse. In another photo, she stands against a pink wall that complements her designer ensemble. The outfit is the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Brad Falchuk
Person
Chris Martin
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson posted a video from his hospital bed, sharing his experience of a colonoscopy. Wearing a hospital gown, Oliver urged his fans to book in too. "I look a little rough, but whatever," he began. "I just finished my colonoscopy. Go do it. It's not that bad." He goes on to explain candid details of the procedure, sharing that it's easy and he's a big fan of propofol, the drug used to sedate patients before the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni wore one of her dresses from 1998 to prom

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, who searched her mother's closet to find her prom dress. The 18-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram Monday wearing a strapless knee-length black dress belonging to her supermodel mom. "Prom night in mamas dress," she wrote...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle's secret engagement during visit to Uvalde revealed - and she went unnoticed

The Duchess of Sussex went unnoticed as she donated food at a community centre in Uvalde on Thursday. Meghan Markle cut a low profile as she went to honour victims of the tragic school shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 children. The royal reportedly entered the back entrance of Herby Ham Activity Center to deliver two crates of food, beverages, and desserts for blood donors.
UVALDE, TX
Page Six

Caitlyn Jenner hangs with Kendall after Kourtney Kardashian wedding snub

Blood is thicker than water. Caitlyn Jenner was spotted spending some quality time with her biological daughter, Kendall Jenner, after her former stepdaughter, Kourtney Kardashian, did not invite her to her lavish Italian wedding. The “I Am Cait” alum, 72, and supermodel, 26, were photographed after they grabbed a bite to eat on Saturday at Lucky’s restaurant in Malibu, Calif. They both were seen dressed casually in jeans for the dinner date. A source recently told Page Six that Caitlyn was “shocked” Kardashian, 43, had not invited the former Olympian to her overseas nuptials to Travis Barker on May 22. However, another insider clarified to...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Gwynethpaltrow#Vogue
realitytitbit.com

Rob isn't on The Kardashians because he's living the Dream as a 10/10 dad

Keeping Up with the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021 and KUWTK fans were heartbroken when the news broke that the family would no longer be appearing on the E! Entertainment show. However, the Kar-Jenners didn’t go away for long and had a trick up their sleeve in the form of a brand new series on Hulu. The Kardashians launched on April 14th, 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Dances in Hidden Heels at Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Party With North West

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and her extensive family celebrate Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding on Saturday. The colorful after-party was captured by Kim and her 8-year-old daughter North West on their shared TikTok account. With phone in hand, West recorded her family dancing to music and fooling around while colorful lights and music filled the background. Kim made multiple appearances in the video, waving to her daughter, dancing and smiling. @kimandnorth ♬ We Are Family (1995 Remaster) – Sister Sledge Kardashian wore a black turtleneck jumpsuit underneath a crystal-embellished top and matching shorts....
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Stevie Wonder’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 9 Children

Iconic R&B singer Stevie Wonder has surely had an extensive career in the music industry, as he has won a whopping 25 Grammy awards, and is widely considered to be one of the most influential songwriters of all time (via Grammy). However, his personal life has clearly been eventful as well. Although he has been married three times, he has fathered nine children with five different women, according to CNN.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Ryan Phillippe sends his and Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon, to prom

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon’s 18-year-old son, Deacon, looked just like his dad heading to prom. “Sending our sweet meat boi off 2 prom,” the actor, 47, captioned an Instagram Story photo Saturday of himself and the teen. Deacon was all smiles in a gray suit in the social media snap. He accessorized with a pink flower. “Prom anyone?” the teenager captioned his own upload. “Love the [flower],” Witherspoon, 46, commented on her son’s slideshow. The “Big Little Lies” alum also posted pictures of the high school student with the caption, “Love this guy.” Kate Hudson, whose eldest son, Ryder, turned 18 in January, hilariously commented,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Reveals Psalm West's Stunning Emerald Birthday Bling

Watch: Kim Kardashian Throws Psalm West Hulk-Themed 3rd Birthday Party. Now that's a hulk of a necklace. Kim Kardashian shared a photo of the sparkly new chain her son Psalm West received for his third birthday on May 9. The blinged-out b-day gift appeared to feature a string of emeralds with a giant P-shaped pendant.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

444K+
Followers
28K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy