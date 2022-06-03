ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's Why TV Tom Brady is Praising 'Most Amazing' Coach - Patriots Bill Belichick

By Mike Fisher
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago

There might be no better way to learn more football than to be embedded with Belichick.

"TV Tom'' Brady just went out of his way to publicly praise Bill Belichick, a wise and fair idea when evaluating the legendary New England Patriots coach as a way to win on the field ...

But also a clever way for the iconic QB, who is eventually headed to the broadcast booth, of preparing to utilize Belichick - and to hopefully have him in his FOX hole.

"I was around the most amazing coach,'' Brady said during a roundtable interview on TNT that aired after "The Match" golf event , "in coach Belichick.''

Brady, now finishing up his incredible career as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will soon transition from being on the field to being the top analyst for Fox Sports . Part of that job is spending the last days of the week embedded with the teams that he'll be covering on Sunday.

And there might be no better way to learn more football than to be embedded with Belichick.

"I love football and I care a lot about football, too. I'm always going to be involved in it one way or the other," Brady said. "I was thinking about the opportunity to travel around and see these guys on different Friday afternoons and watching them practice and saying, 'Hey, here's a couple of things that worked for me.''

And, of course, asking Belichick, "Tell me a couple of things that are working for you.''

That doesn't necessarily mean Brady, still playing at 44, will get Belichick to spill that week's game-plan beans. Nor does it mean Brady himself can't bring his own FBIQ to the screen. As Patriots fans can all agree, both men did plenty to drive the Pats to win six Super Bowls during Brady's time in town.

But a little cooperation on those Fridays can go a long way to enhancing Brady's TV career.

It's helpful that while there was obvious friction at one time when Brady left Belichick, there will always be mutual respect. Belichick recently termed Brady "the best player in NFL history.''

So "best'' will soon meet "best'' on those fateful Fridays.

"I feel like I have a lot of knowledge,'' said Brady - and he does. Knowledge that will be enhanced by picking the brain of his old mentor.

