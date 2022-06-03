ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Biden tells critic Musk 'lots of luck' on Moon

By Agence France-Presse
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden took his on-and-off tensions with billionaire Elon Musk to another level Friday, wishing the SpaceX founder “lots of luck” on the Moon after he expressed pessimism about the US economy down on Earth....

