If you are having trouble paying on your water or wastewater bills, there may be assistance available for you. The West Ohio Community Action Partnership and the Ohio Department of Development are now able to aid through the “Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program”. It provides eligible individuals, who are at or below 175-percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. They must have been disconnected or have a disconnection notice, or either need to establish a new service or pay for a transfer of service. To apply, contact the closest West Ohio CAP office at 419-227-2586.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO