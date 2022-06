Adrianne McPhillips has joined the Lewis County Extension Office as an intern for the summer McPhillips is a Masters student at West Virginia University studying Agriculture and Extension Education. She obtained her associate and bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Education from The Ohio State University. This summer Adrianne will be working under Extension Agent Megan Midcap, but is excited to be working with the whole Lewis County Extension Office to gain a better understanding of the extension services. Please help in welcoming Adrianne to the extension team this summer.

LEWIS COUNTY, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO