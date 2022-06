Manhart is at it again. After working on a few BMW and Mercedes projects, the reputable tuner is now shifting focus to the other member of Germany's Big Three. It has set its sights on Audi and its RS3 pocket rocket, which is also getting the signature black look with gold accents. Work on the "RS3 500" aftermarket package has commenced and will be available for both the Sportback and Saloon body styles.

CARS ・ 21 HOURS AGO