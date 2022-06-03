The Reason Romelu Lukaku Won't Leave Chelsea Before June 30 Amid Inter Milan Links

Romelu Lukaku will not depart Chelsea before June 30, even if he is to be sold this summer, it has been reported.

This comes as the 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a return to Inter Milan, less than a year after joining the Blues.

However, he will most likely not be returning to Inter before June 30 despite his insistence on departing.

This comes after the Chelsea forward left his agency P&P following their 'disappointing career advice and management '.

He was said to be unhappy with the management of agent Federico Pastorello and instead is now being represented by a lawyer who met with Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta recently.

This could affect any potential move as his contract with Pastorello does not expire until June 30, according to the Mirror .

Therefore, if any deal is negotiated before June 30, he may face a 'costly settlement' to his former agent.

While Lukaku is said to be 'pushing hard' for a return to Inter , Chelsea would prefer him to move to Bayern Munich in the hope that it will aid their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski.

The Blues would have to replace Lukaku and would likely want his future sorted sooner rather than later in the transfer window, with much of their focus on signing defensive reinforcements following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

It is unclear as to what the future holds for the Belgian, who will most likely play his football away from Stamford Bridge next season.

