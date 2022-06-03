ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gators Hosting First Batch of 2023 Official Visitors

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEMwt_0fzn53bu00

The Florida Gators are hosting eight official visitors to kick off the month of June.

The Florida Gators are making use of eight official visits to kick off the month of June, hosting numerous priority recruiting targets from the class of 2023 on campus from Friday through Sunday.

You can each visitor and a quick breakdown of where Florida stands in their recruitment below.

RB Treyaun Webb : The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Trinity Christian (Fla.) running back took three unofficial visits to UF throughout the spring and is back to kick off the Gators' first weekend of 2023 officials.

Webb is a legacy recruit, related to former Florida cornerback Dee Webb , so his fit at Florida is obvious beyond the Gators' need for young talent at running back.

South Carolina has also received three visits from Webb and has secured an official later in June. Webb also intends to officially visit Penn State, Tennessee and Arkansas before making his college commitment on June 30.

WR Aidan Mizell : Mizell is another UF legacy, the son of former All-American Florida sprinter Ebony Robinson. The 6-foot-2, 1850-pound Boone (Fla.) receiver is a speedster himself, which has led to a plethora of offers from across the country.

Florida is destination No. 1 for Mizell in his busy month of official visits in June. He'll make his way to Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama in that order in the coming weeks. This weekend marks Mizell's third UF visit this year.

OT Bryce Lovett (committed): Lovett is making his sixth trip to Gainesville of the year for an official visit this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle won't use any others, firmly pledged to the program, but plans to return unofficially for games during the 2022 season.

The Gators have sold Lovett, of Rockledge (Fla.), and fellow 2023 offensive line commit, Knijeah Harris of IMG Academy (Fla.), on taking on foundational roles upon their enrollment at Florida.

"They always talk about how they need depth and they're losing a lot of people when we come in," Lovett told AllGators . "They want us to come in there and play early, and if not [then] get a lot of reps."

RELATED: Watch Gators OT commit Bryce Lovett's spring game performance

DL Kelby Collins : One of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, Collins is kicking off his official visit tour with a trek from Gardendale (Ala.) to Gainesville before heading to South Carolina and Georgia in the weeks to follow.

A 6-foot-5, 278-pound Yellowhammer State native who has been to Alabama three times already this year, Collins has an official visit scheduled with the Crimson Tide for Dec. 9. — days before the early signing period. You've got to like where Nick Saban and Co. stand in this recruitment.

LB Raul Aguirre : Aguirre, a 6-foot-3, 219-pound linebacker from Whitewater (Ga.), stopped by UF in April during a stretch of unofficial visits. Florida is his first of three officials scheduled — he'll be at Alabama and Ohio State in the coming weeks.

Miami, Clemson and Nebraska are also in the mix for Aguirre as he unofficially visited the programs during the spring as well.

Aguirre is one of three linebackers officially visiting the Gators' to start the month of June, with the other two to follow.

LB Jordan Hall : Hall, 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, named the Gators among his top five schools on Wednesday alongside Michigan State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Michigan.

One of several IMG Academy (Fla.) targets for UF this cycle, Florida earned Hall's first O.V. before he makes trips to his other top four schools throughout the month of June. A college decision could come soon after his travels wrap up.

Hall has a long-standing relationship with Gators' linebackers coach Jay Bateman, who previously recruited Hall to North Carolina when he was the Tar Heels' defensive coordinator.

LB Grayson Howard : Howard, of Andrew Jackson (Fla.), is another linebacker to have Florida in his top five schools. The Gators made Howard's May cut along with South Carolina, Georgia, Clemson and Texas A&M.

Florida and South Carolina have gotten Howard, 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, on campus the most throughout the spring with two unofficial visits apiece. South Carolina and Georgia will receive official visits from Howard this month.

DB Jordan Castell : West Orange's (Fla.) Castell hasn't taken too many visits, only seeing Florida, Auburn, Nebraska and Alabama this spring. Those are some big schools, however, and programs like Ohio State, Texas A&M and Tennessee have been involved in his recruitment.

Florida is the only school set to receive an official from the 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety. He's scheduled to arrive in Gainesville on Friday afternoon.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
floridagators.com

Jackie Moore Returns to Gainesville as Assistant to the Head Coach

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women's basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley has announced the addition of Jackie Moore to the staff as an assistant to the head coach. "We are incredibly blessed to have Jackie join our staff," Finley said. "Her experience, knowledge of the game and passion for connecting people will make an immediate impact on our program. Jackie has an infectious personality and a desire to uplift those around her. Born and raised in Florida, we are excited to welcome Jackie home as a part of Gator Nation!"
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gators reportedly parting ways with Craig Bell

Gators baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan has decided to part ways with assistant coach Craig Bell, according to a report by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball. This news comes one day after the Gators were eliminated from the Gainesville Regional by Oklahoma. Bell had served as one of O’Sullivan’s assistants for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
Gainesville, FL
Football
Gainesville, FL
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Gainesville, FL
City
Rockledge, FL
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida women’s basketball names Jackie Moore assistant to the head coach

Twenty-three years after ending her tenure as the head coach of Santa Fe Community College’s women’s basketball team, Jackie Moore returns to Gainesville to take over one of the biggest roles in college sports. The former Arizona State associate head coach was named Florida women’s basketball’s new assistant...
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#American Football#College Football#The Florida Gators#Trinity Christian#Wr Aidan Mizell#All American
First Coast News

Early departure will cost Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams his state pension

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Pay and pension have been a key question since Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams announced he was stepping down after violating the city charter. The money and benefits he received while living in Nassau County for 14 months have dominated comments on social media, with many opining that he doesn’t deserve them, since the office was officially vacant.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Billy Napier Very Clear

The Alabama coaching tree continues to expand throughout the SEC. Billy Napier will begin his first season as Florida's head coach. From 2013 to 2016, he served as a wide receivers coach on Nick Saban's staff, which included Lane Kiffin as offensive coordinator for those final three years. Per Matt...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Lotte Plaza Market owners buy closed Regency Best Buy

The owner of the Lotte Plaza Market chain of Asian grocery stores bought the closed Best Buy in the Regency area in January. Sungwon Distributor LLC of Maryland bought the 45,914-square-foot store on almost 3.4 acres at 9355 Atlantic Blvd. The store was built in 1999 and Best Buy closed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
wtxl.com

Shuman returns to Valdosta High School to lead baseball program

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta High School announced Monday the hire of its varsity baseball coach and it is a familiar face. Bart Shuman was named the head baseball coach at Valdosta High School. “While taking a break from coaching, I have had the privilege of watching my own kids...
VALDOSTA, GA
legalexaminer.com

Darrell Gilyard Named in Southern Baptist Convention List of Abusers

Darrell Gilyard, former pastor of Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL, was investigated in 2007 on suspicion of sending inappropriate text messages to his daughter’s cell phone. There have been numerous reports of inappropriate sexual misconduct with women in previous churches, according to reports. Gilyard admitted in 2004 to fathering the child of a woman who accused him of raping her during a counseling session.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Gov. DeSantis appoints Pat Ivey as Jacksonville Interim Sheriff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There's a new top cop in Jacksonville, at least temporarily. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed a new interim sheriff after the retirement announcement from Sheriff Mike Williams earlier this week. Former Undersheriff Pat Ivey was named as the new interim sheriff, and will officially begin...
News4Jax.com

Former Columbia County sheriff passes away

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the passing of their former sheriff Raymond “Ray” Dyal. Dyal was appointed Sheriff and serviced Columbia County from May 1984 to January 1985. Columbia county’s current sheriff, Mark Hunter, issued this statement:. “We extend...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
175K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy