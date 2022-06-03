Gators Hosting First Batch of 2023 Official Visitors

The Florida Gators are hosting eight official visitors to kick off the month of June.

The Florida Gators are making use of eight official visits to kick off the month of June, hosting numerous priority recruiting targets from the class of 2023 on campus from Friday through Sunday.

You can each visitor and a quick breakdown of where Florida stands in their recruitment below.

RB Treyaun Webb : The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Trinity Christian (Fla.) running back took three unofficial visits to UF throughout the spring and is back to kick off the Gators' first weekend of 2023 officials.

Webb is a legacy recruit, related to former Florida cornerback Dee Webb , so his fit at Florida is obvious beyond the Gators' need for young talent at running back.

South Carolina has also received three visits from Webb and has secured an official later in June. Webb also intends to officially visit Penn State, Tennessee and Arkansas before making his college commitment on June 30.

WR Aidan Mizell : Mizell is another UF legacy, the son of former All-American Florida sprinter Ebony Robinson. The 6-foot-2, 1850-pound Boone (Fla.) receiver is a speedster himself, which has led to a plethora of offers from across the country.

Florida is destination No. 1 for Mizell in his busy month of official visits in June. He'll make his way to Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama in that order in the coming weeks. This weekend marks Mizell's third UF visit this year.

OT Bryce Lovett (committed): Lovett is making his sixth trip to Gainesville of the year for an official visit this weekend. The 6-foot-5, 330-pound tackle won't use any others, firmly pledged to the program, but plans to return unofficially for games during the 2022 season.

The Gators have sold Lovett, of Rockledge (Fla.), and fellow 2023 offensive line commit, Knijeah Harris of IMG Academy (Fla.), on taking on foundational roles upon their enrollment at Florida.

"They always talk about how they need depth and they're losing a lot of people when we come in," Lovett told AllGators . "They want us to come in there and play early, and if not [then] get a lot of reps."

DL Kelby Collins : One of the top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, Collins is kicking off his official visit tour with a trek from Gardendale (Ala.) to Gainesville before heading to South Carolina and Georgia in the weeks to follow.

A 6-foot-5, 278-pound Yellowhammer State native who has been to Alabama three times already this year, Collins has an official visit scheduled with the Crimson Tide for Dec. 9. — days before the early signing period. You've got to like where Nick Saban and Co. stand in this recruitment.

LB Raul Aguirre : Aguirre, a 6-foot-3, 219-pound linebacker from Whitewater (Ga.), stopped by UF in April during a stretch of unofficial visits. Florida is his first of three officials scheduled — he'll be at Alabama and Ohio State in the coming weeks.

Miami, Clemson and Nebraska are also in the mix for Aguirre as he unofficially visited the programs during the spring as well.

Aguirre is one of three linebackers officially visiting the Gators' to start the month of June, with the other two to follow.

LB Jordan Hall : Hall, 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, named the Gators among his top five schools on Wednesday alongside Michigan State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Michigan.

One of several IMG Academy (Fla.) targets for UF this cycle, Florida earned Hall's first O.V. before he makes trips to his other top four schools throughout the month of June. A college decision could come soon after his travels wrap up.

Hall has a long-standing relationship with Gators' linebackers coach Jay Bateman, who previously recruited Hall to North Carolina when he was the Tar Heels' defensive coordinator.

LB Grayson Howard : Howard, of Andrew Jackson (Fla.), is another linebacker to have Florida in his top five schools. The Gators made Howard's May cut along with South Carolina, Georgia, Clemson and Texas A&M.

Florida and South Carolina have gotten Howard, 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, on campus the most throughout the spring with two unofficial visits apiece. South Carolina and Georgia will receive official visits from Howard this month.

DB Jordan Castell : West Orange's (Fla.) Castell hasn't taken too many visits, only seeing Florida, Auburn, Nebraska and Alabama this spring. Those are some big schools, however, and programs like Ohio State, Texas A&M and Tennessee have been involved in his recruitment.

Florida is the only school set to receive an official from the 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety. He's scheduled to arrive in Gainesville on Friday afternoon.

