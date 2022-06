On Tuesday evening around 6:15pm, emergency crews were called to an accident at Palo Marsh Road and Power Plant Road. Emergency crews arrived on scene to find a vehicle driven by Julie Alton, 51, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was northbound on Palo Marsh Rd and was attempting to turn west on Power Plant Rd when a vehicle driven by Joseph Smith, 65, of Cedar Rapids, who was also northbound on Palo Marsh Rd attempted to pass in a no passing zone and struck Alton as she was turning.

