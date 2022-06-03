ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, OR

81-year-old who vanished while gold panning found dead 2 days later, California cops say

By Helena Wegner
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

An 81-year-old man’s body was found days after he was last seen going gold panning, a sheriff’s office in California said.

Zed Edison III of Medford, Oregon, was found dead at the bottom of a 300-foot embankment around 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, just south of Applegate Lake, Oregon, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said. Siskiyou County, California, is located about an hour from Medford.

Edison was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on May 30 on U.S. Forest Service Road 1050, the sheriff’s office said.

He left to go gold panning on his 2003 Arctic Cat ATV, deputies said. But he never returned home.

After being missing for two days, rescuers found him and his ATV at the bottom of an embankment near the road he was last seen on, deputies said.

A GoFundMe page described Edison as an “an adventurer but also an amazing grandpa dad uncle and friend.”

18-year-old on ATV mows down deputy, faces attempted murder charge, Louisiana cops say

Missing 8-year-old found dead after leaving campsite on family’s ATV, Arizona cops say

‘Luck’ saved two young kids in ATV crash that killed their mother, Arizona cops say

Comments / 11

A. Martinez
4d ago

We need to take care of our loved ones… they are the only ones we have left. Sending my condolences 🙏

Reply
9
Incurable Romanticist
4d ago

Well, I hope he didn’t suffer. It’s a Romantic, Old West way to go. Happy trails, old timer.

Reply
8
Pippi Longstocking
3d ago

I remember an episode of The Brady Bunch where they took a trip to the a Grand Canyon and Thurston Howell from Gilligans Island locked them all in an old jail cell in a ghost town because he thought they were going to steal his gold claim. Bobby and Cindy also got lost while chasing a little Indian boy.

Reply(1)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Siskiyou County, CA
State
California State
Medford, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Medford, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Siskiyou County, CA
Crime & Safety
ABC4

Utah man found dead in apparent raft drowning in Idaho

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah man was found dead in Idaho after an apparent drowning on Sunday night. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as a 21-year-old man from Northern Cache County, Utah. His name will not be released until his family members have been notified. Deputies say the fatal […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
KTVL

ASK 10: Camping law enforcement, City of Medford vs. Central Point

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — News 10 viewer Lee wrote in and asked, “I'm a frequent user of the Bear Creek Greenway bike path between the northern end at Dean Creek trailhead and Barnett Road in Medford. There has been a tremendous amount of brush reduction and clean up done on the Central Point part of the bike path into Medford to Hawthorne Park with camping laws seemingly being enforced to a greater extent. But it seems like starting around Hawthorne Park the tent camping is still quite prevalent despite fire season coming and other associated problems, such as trash and drug use. I'm wondering why that area doesn't seem to be following the same approach as other areas, to the north at least?”
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 6/6 – Series of Crashes Over Weekend Include Fatality, JCSO Searching for Missing and Endangered Ashland Man

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Rural Metro Fire believes that wet pavement and speed were most likely factors in a series of crashes that happened on Interstate 5 southbound on Saturday, near milepost 67.5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Panning#U S Forest Service#Atv
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Two women arrested after state police find nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills in SUV on I-15 in East Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Two Minnesota women and two non-U.S. citizen men were arrested on Sunday after state police pulled over an SUV on Interstate 15 in the Idaho Falls area and found nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills inside, authorities said. Cyndie Chavez, 38, and Virginia Adams, 36, are currently being held at the Bonneville County Jail on several charges after state troopers found the fentanyl along with meth, marijuana and a loaded firearm in the Hyundai Santa Fe the women were traveling in, state police said. ...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kezi.com

Man commits suicide after attempting to kidnap child, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A man took his own life after trying and failing to abduct a child yesterday, Springfield police say. The Springfield Police Department reports that they received a call just after 4:15 p.m. on June 6 alleging that a man had attempted and failed to kidnap a child on Forty-Eighth Street near Daisy Street in Springfield. Police said the caller provided them with a description of the suspect’s vehicle and the direction they were headed. Police add that several officers from nearby agencies responded to locate the suspect and his vehicle, aided by the caller’s testimony.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Central Oregonian

Fentanyl traffickers from Clackamas County arrested for trafficking drugs in Central Oregon

Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team arrests Clackamas couple who are believed to supply the Central Oregon region with illegal drugsTwo Clackamas County residents who are believed to be trafficking fentanyl into Central Oregon were arrested during a traffic stop in Redmond Wednesday. According to a police report, on June 1, at approximately 10:35 p.m., the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE) concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Johnny Stavrakis, age 39, and his wife, Martha Stavrakis, age 42, both of Gladstone. During a concurrent investigation, drug agents identified the husband and wife as fentanyl traffickers in the Central...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

1 arrested after nearly a pound of suspected fentanyl was found during search

REDDING, Calif. - Officers located nearly $30,000 worth of suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop on Saturday, Redding police said. Officers said they began an investigation into the trafficking of a large amount of fentanyl in the downtown area of Redding. On Saturday, officers conducted a search warrant of a...
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
NEWStalk 870

Oregon Overdose Rates Grabbing The Attention Of Rest of The Nation

Initiative 1922 in WA state would do the same thing that's happened in Oregon, legalize personal use of hard narcotics and drugs. Are supporters noticing Oregon's rising overdose rates?. Oregon overdose deaths climb 700 percent since legalization. Washington's initiative is very similar to Oregon's with a few slight differences. But...
kqennewsradio.com

TWO GO OVER WINCHESTER DAM ON PADDLE BOARD

One woman was taken to the hospital after two women went over the Winchester Dam on a paddle board Monday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said the incident took place just before 7:00 p.m. The report said 34-year old Mary Mercer is familiar with floating on the North Umpqua River from the Page Road boat ramp down to the dam. She and 30-year old Alicia Bruner put in and floated down to the dam, where they usually hang out. Due to water levels, Mercer was not able to stop and both women went over the structure.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
SFGate

The Daily 06-06-22: A tiny Calif. town is about to run out of water

Rancher Jon Pedotti walks on the cracked remains of a parched lake bed of his 1,561-acre ranch located along San Simeon Creek in the Santa Lucia Mountain foothills of Cambria that are brown from drought on October 01, 2014. Once again, Cambria, as well as other small coastal towns, must make decisions on what to do to stretch out its ever-thinning water supply. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)
CAMBRIA, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

9K+
Followers
740
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy