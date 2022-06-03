ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, WV

Victim identified in Morgan County crash

By MetroNews Staff
Metro News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The man killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Morgan County has...

wvmetronews.com

Comments / 0

Metro News

Tucker County man dies in Preston County UTV crash

AURORA, W.Va. — A Tucker County man has died after a UTV and pick-up truck collision in Preston County. The collision happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday on Stemple Ridge Road near Aurora, according to the news release from the West Virginia State Police. Police Identified Gerald Brown, of...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

One dead following crash in Preston County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead following an crash in Preston County. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Police, state troopers got a call around 2 P.M. about an accident on Stemple Ridge Road near Aurora. The crash involved a UTV and a F-150...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Reedsville man accused of strangling woman

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has been charged after officers said he strangled a woman. Officers responded to a Kingwood home on April 23rd for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived, the report says the victim had an eye...
REEDSVILLE, WV
County
Morgan County, WV
Morgan County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Berkeley Springs, WV
City
Hedgesville, WV
City
Man, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Somerset County ATV crash

ELK LICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A 21-year-old was killed and another person was seriously injured after an ATV crash in Somerset County.The crash happened on Christner Road in Elk Lick Township shortly after midnight Saturday.  State police said Ethan Leskovitz from West Mifflin was driving a Polaris Sportsman 570 when he lost control, traveled off the north side of the road and crashed into a tree. Troopers said Leskovitz was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger riding with him was flown to the hospital with "serious bodily injuries," police said. 
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTOP

Child charged in Montgomery Co. playground fire

A child has been arrested and charged with setting a fire at a playground in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Sunday. Flames were seen coming from a playground on Fisher Avenue at Milford Mill Road, near the Maggie Nightingale Library in Poolesville, Sunday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Person
Ray Wise
WJLA

Man dies after flipping ATV in Montgomery County

CLOVERLY, Md. — A man is dead after the ATV he was driving flipped over in Montgomery County, police said. The incident took place off Briggs Chaney Road between New Hampshire Avenue and good Hope Road in Cloverly, Md. It is unclear as to what caused the ATV to overturn.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fcfreepress

Brush and car fires keep firefighters busy

Brush and car fires highlighted firefighting efforts by first responders in Chambersburg and Fayetteville Sunday. Two engines and an ambulance from Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the brush fire in the1000 block of Wayne Avenue. Engine 1-2 arrived on scene and confirmed a working brush fire to the rear of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
#Traffic Accident
theriver953.com

High speed chase through Frederick County

Virginia State Police are investigating a car chase they were led on after attempting a traffic stop on a Chrysler Sebring traveling through Frederick County. The pursuit began at mile marker 303 on I-81 then the driver used exit 302 before returning to 81. In the process, a tractor trailer...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Man dies after electrocution while trimming branches

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — A man died after being electrocuted while trimming tree branches in the 4600 block of Luxberry Dr. in Fairfax Friday morning. Officers were on the scene of the incident around 8:20 a.m., according to Fairfax County Police’s official Twitter account. After the man was electrocuted while trimming branches, he was taken […]
FAIRFAX, VA
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTAJ

Somerset County authorities looking for four people on various charges

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Once again authorities in Somerset County are releasing their wanted on warrants list. As of June 3, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are looking for the following four people are wanted on the following charges: Devin Feathers, 25, Confluence area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
fox5dc.com

Suspected rabid coyote bites 3 people in Virginia park, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - An investigation is underway after three people reported being bitten by a coyote in Fairfax County, according to authorities. Fairfax County Police said Saturday that the attack happened at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield, Virginia, leaving three people hurt. The victims, who are all adults, suffered non-life...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
Morgan Messenger

Accident on Martinsburg Road claims driver

A single-vehicle accident in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road was fatal for the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle on Thursday morning, June 2. According to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer, 911 was alerted to the accident at 8:05 a.m. Lt. Seth Place responded to the scene. His preliminary investigation indicates that a 2009 Honda heading eastbound ran off the edge of Martinsburg Road and struck a power pole. Sheriff Bohrer said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, said police.
MORGAN COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

