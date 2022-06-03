Two women killed in crash in Perry County

The body recovered from the Paintsville Lake has been identified as 23-year-old Kyle Webb of Thelma. Webb’s body was recovered from the lake Sunday night. Earlier in the day Webb allegedly jumped from the Pickle Fork cliff into the lake. An autopsy will be conducted in Frankfort.
Deadly Truck Wreck in Martin CountyKentucky State Police. Martin County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call about an accident involving a semi just north of the intersection of US Highway 231 and Raglesville Road.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Nicholasville woman is accused of setting a mobile home on fire. According to the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 10 Monday morning, about a suspicious woman reportedly stealing mail in the Tates Creek Estates on Lois Lane. The...
A two-vehicle crash near Grundy, Virginia has claimed the life of a Buchanan County woman. The Virginia State Police said a pickup driven by Jordan Hagerman, 26, of Honaker, was traveling westbound on Route 460 when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with an SUV driven by 25-year-old Kaitlin Owens of Big Rock.
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pike County man faces a number of charges after allegedly breaking into an apartment and assaulting the occupants inside. Police were called to Habitat Street over a report of a burglary in progress. Witnesses told police that Keith Little, 42, of Pikeville, entered the apartment and assaulted two women and flashed a knife at them.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An inmate is on the loose after escaping during transport to Nicholas County. According to Lexington Police, they received a call around 3 p.m. about an inmate who had escaped near New Circle and Russell Cave Road. Police say the woman escaped during transport with...
Lexington, KY (WTVQ)- The Lexington Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at 3416 Bowman Mill Road. According to Major Sorrell with the Lexington Fire Department, the flames were contained to a horse walker on the property that had already burned down to the ground by the time fire crews arrived.
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – Two children injured in a house fire in late May are still undergoing treatment for burns sustained in the blaze. The fire broke out at a home on U.S. Highway 23 Southbound in Big Stone Gap shortly after 6 a.m. According to the homeowner, Amanda Christian, the cause still […]
The names of the two women killed in a crash on KY Highway 1096 were released Friday evening by the Perry Co Coroner’s Office. Officials said 34-year-old Amanda Smith and her 12-year-old daughter Cassie Smith were pronounced dead on the scene. Perry Co Sheriff Joe Engle confirmed the single...
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family is mourning the loss of a young man who died Sunday after a day of fun at Paintsville Lake. Brianna Webb, the sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb, called his death heartbreaking. “He was the sweetest guy,” she said. “He’d give anyone the shirt off...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Several emergency crews from Madison and Fayette counties spent part of Tuesday afternoon looking for what was reported as a car floating in the Kentucky River. Investigators tell FOX 56 that a motorist reported seeing a car in the river. After about 30-45 minutes,...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lancaster teen was arrested Sunday and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after bringing a loaded and armed gun to the Berea City Pool. According to an arrest citation, at around 4:34 p.m. 19-year-old Daniel Ray Hays was seen by pool staff with a gun in his pocket.
BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - A Big Rock native died Saturday from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash in Buchanan, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 5:58 a.m. to Rt. 460, less than half a mile west of Rt. 656. Jordan A. Hagerman, 26, of Honaker, was...
ASHLAND, Ky. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man accused of murdering his girlfriend and dumping her body along a gravel road near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot has been captured. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced early Tuesday morning that authorities arrested Bradley John Miller, 43, late Monday night with assistance from Kentucky State […]
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An on-duty Nicholasville Police officer and one other person are in the hospital for minor after an accident just after midnight on Monday. According to the Nicholasville Police Department, the accident happened on South Main Street at the Brown Street intersection. The collision involved an...
IRVINE, Ky. (WTVQ) – While drug overdose rates have gone down in places like Lexington, other parts of the state are seeing numbers on the rise. First responders believe it’s because prices on pills like oxycodone and xanex have gone up, making other street drugs more appealing and a lot cheaper.
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck is reporting that on Friday June 3, 2022, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office along with the Lake Cumberland Area Drug Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Somerset Police Department executed a search warrant on a Somerset residence. During the execution of the search warrant, Law Enforcement located a large quantity of Methamphetamine along with items used to package and distribute illegal narcotics.
UPDATE (6/6/22) – A plea agreement has been reached in the case against a woman charged with murder in the death of a 10-year-old in 2019. Police say Sequoyah Collins was drunk when she crashed into a car that killed Alexia Gomez Hernandez and injured two other people. According...
UPDATE: (JUNE 6, 2022) – A trial has started for the man accused of shooting and killing an aspiring rapper in Lexington last year.. Jacouri Burns of Louisville is charged in the murder of 22-year-old Lonnie Oxendine. Burns pleaded not guilty last April. Lexington Police say the shooting happened...
