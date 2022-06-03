ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Remember A Loved One During Butterfly Release In Battle Creek

By Brad Carpenter
 4 days ago
Have you lost a loved one, perhaps a special friend, to whom you would like to pay a special tribute in a unique way? Perhaps you should consider releasing a butterfly at an event scheduled at Battle Creek’s Leila Arboretum. A butterfly release event is scheduled to take...

WLNS

WATCH: Black bear spotted in Clinton County

WACOUSTA, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing area really isn’t used to seeing a wild black bear. But that’s not the case anymore. 6 News sales employee Ernie Hedberg captured the video above while on a golf cart drive around the neighborhood Friday night. “And we drove right up on him, I couldn’t even believe it. […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
macaronikid.com

12 Great Camping Spots in Grand Rapids

The best part about summer is hitting the outdoors. Whether you like boating, hiking, fishing, visiting the beach, or camping, there are many things to do in Grand Rapids or the surrounding areas. We only have a couple of months to enjoy the warm weather in Grand Rapids so we do not want to waste them indoors. Whether your family loves camping or has camping on the bucket list, I have a list of some places to camp that are not that far from Grand Rapids. Get out and try something new this summer!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1049 The Edge

Love Eerie Finds? Viral Tiktok Reveals 1840s Michigan Graveyard

Tiktok has become a surprising resource for discovering new and sometimes forgotten things about the state of Michigan. Recently, a video from a Detroit area paranormal Tiktok account, @detroitparadpx, shows a somewhat eerie discovery...an abandoned cemetery from the 1840s. The cemetery, located in Dexter, MI, is identified as Scio Cemetery....
DEXTER, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Artist Goes Viral with Time-lapse Videos of Her Work

This Kalamazoo artist is drawing a huge following with Venom, Vader, and more. Michal Overholts can be found on TikTok under the username @_geishaninja_. Overholts has 81.9 thousand followers and 536 thousand total video likes to date. Michal is a very talented artist that spends hours drawing comic book and TV characters as well as real people. It's the comic book characters that are getting the most attention.
KALAMAZOO, MI
muskegonchannel.com

Muskegon Channel Presents Miss Bike Time Contest and Dad Bod Contest at Biketime 2022

If you blink, you're going to miss it. The Summer of 2022 that is. If the immersion of all things Muskegon hasn't hit you just yet, it will. If it doesn't hit you....the problem lies within because the efforts of so many, for so long have gotten us to a place that was seemingly unimaginable 20 years ago. Where we used to have 2 or 3 events a year, we've grown in to 4 or 5 major events and the number of new up and coming events is literally breathtaking. For our purposes today however...we're talking about one of the enduring staples that Muskegon got rolling a minute ago. BIKE TIME!
Fox17

Allegan County woman missing for 19 years

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Tuesday marks 19 years since an Allegan County woman went missing. Michelle Amy Lokker disappeared June 7, 2003. Allegan County officials say she was in Holland near Fennville when she was last seen. Michelle was described as a white woman standing at 5'4", weighing 115...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids Church Set To Close After 150 Years Of Service

A West Michigan church will be closing after serving West Michigan's West Side for nearly 150 years until the pandemic hit. The Basilica of St. Adalbert & Saint James Church announced that the Saint James church property will be put up for sale following one last public mass on June 7th.
98.7 WFGR

Michigan DNR “Three Free” Weekend is Coming Up

Everyone likes when things are free! It's Free -- times three -- this coming weekend in the state of Michigan!. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has a few weekends set aside in 2022 when you can go off-roading for free. Twice a year both residents and out-of-state visitors can legally check out some of the designated routes and trails without having to purchase an ORV license or trail permit. You will be able access 4,000 miles of state designated ORV routes and trails, plus the six scramble areas in our state (Bull Gap, Black Lake Scramble Area, Holly Oaks ORV Park, Silver Lake State Park, The Mounds and St. Helen's Motorsport Area) for free the weekend of June 11th & 12th. All other rules and laws still apply. There will be another Free ORV Weekend on August 20th-21st.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

This Kalamazoo Civilian Had a Real-Life Top Gun Experience

Was this Kalamazoo man the first civilian to fly a U.S. Navy F-14 fighter jet?. In 1986 the F-14 Tomcat gained popularity because Tom Cruise's character Maverick flew that fighter jet in the first Top Gun movie. The sequel hit theaters nearly 40 years later, "Top Gun: Maverick." As everyone is all a buzz about this movie, they're also talking about the fighter jets used in the new Top Gun movie, which led to a local discovery.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Benton Harbor crash leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – A motorcyclist is in critical condition and the driver was arrested for operating under the influence following a crash on Sunday evening, the St. Joseph Township Police Department reported. At 6:35 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Colfax Avenue and W. Napier Avenue...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WOOD

Frost in Michigan Saturday AM

The top pic. is frost on the roof of the National Weather Service at Gaylord MI Saturday AM (6/4/22). Isolated frost was reported in Upper Michigan and in northern and central Lower Michigan. Here’s some low temps. Sat. AM – Doe Lake and Spincich Lake are in the U.P., Roscommon...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
