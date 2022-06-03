Luxury Home Listed for $7.77 Million in Morrison Colorado

Whether you are an experienced bargain hunter or new to thrift, the Mile High Flea Market (I-76 & 88th Avenue) has plenty of bargains to be found. The massive flea market offers everything you need for a fun weekend getaway on the cheap, including a farmer’s market, covered stores, food stalls, and amusement park rides for the kids. The market is open every weekend throughout the year from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and often houses over 2,500 vendors. Standard admission is affordable at $2 per person on Fridays and $3 on Saturdays and Sundays. The $5 three-day pass is good for the whole weekend. Children (11 years old or younger) enter free of charge. This summer, admission is free on select Fridays: June 24, July 29 and August 26. Additionally, Mecca is offering free Fridays 10 June and 5 August with free all-day rides. milehighfleamarket.com.

