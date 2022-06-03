ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabazon, CA

12 injured after crash involving Greyhound bus on Southern California interstate

ABC30 Fresno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCABAZON, Calif. -- A dozen people were injured in a crash after a Greyhound bus blew a tire on the 10 Freeway in the Cabazon/Banning area on Friday, officials say. The crash...

abc30.com

onscene.tv

Female Driver Slams Into 5 Parked Cars | San Diego

06.06.2022 | 7:33 AM | SAN DIEGO – The female driver of the black Hyundai was westbound on Logan Ave when she slammed into 5 parked vehicles. At the end of the collision, the female driver went into a street light, knocking it down. She was transported to a local hospital for unknown injuries. She will be tested for DUI as she is believed to be in an altered state. A male was sleeping in his truck when she hit him first. He suffered a head injury, but refused medical services and will go to a doctor in Tijuana, Mexico. 4 of the 5 cars hit are destroyed. The female’s vehicle is also heavily damaged. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS LA

Sailor killed, 4 others injured in crash in San Diego County

A United States Navy sailor was killed and four others were injured in a car crash in San Diego County. The crash unfolded on the I-8 Freeway in an unincorporated area known as Jacumba Hot Springs, where the sailors were returning from training at Camp Billy Machen in Niland at the time. On Saturday, the Navy identified the victim as Electronics Technician 2nd Class John Deltoro, a 29-year-old August, Georgia native. Deltoro enlisted in 2012. The four others remain hospitalized, two of whom were in critical condition. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Deltoro family and our injured teammates," said Rear Admiral H.W. Howard III in a statement. "John was one of our best combat support technicians, enabling our force to conduct highly complex and high-risk missions in the Nation's defense."The cause of the crash was still not immediately known. 
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
recordgazette.net

Suspects found in stolen vehicle

On Tuesday, May 31, Banning Police Department arrest two suspects found in a vehicle believed to be stolen out of Inglewood, Calif. According to a police department press release, at approximately 2 a.m., Banning patrol officers conducted a vehicle check on a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business in the 1900 block of W. Ramsey Street.
BANNING, CA
thebharatexpressnews.com

Drive-by shooting at Rialto car encounter leaves one injured

One person was injured in a drive-by shooting at a car meet in Rialto on Saturday morning. The shooting reportedly took place just before 11 a.m. at Jerry Eaves Park, where a crowd had gathered for a local car meet. According to the Rialto Police Department, the shooting was preceded...
RIALTO, CA
Key News Network

Trespassing Suspect Arrested in Stevenson Ranch

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputies from Newhall responded to a scene at Pico Canyon and Marriott Way in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch for a Black male who was described as a trespassing suspect at the Arco station around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
zachnews.net

Barstow, CA: Vehicle fire with a trapped person occured along West Main Street near Delaney Road last night on Friday.

Sources: Barstow Police Department, Barstow Fire Protection District and California Highway Patrol (Information) Pictures: Captain John Wymore (Courtesy) Barstow, California: A vehicle fire occured along West Main Street near Delaney Road last night on Friday, June 3rd, 2022. According to the Barstow Fire Protection District, at approximately 11:23 p.m. PT,...
BARSTOW, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire burns near a large homeless encampment in Banning

Firefighters quickly knocked out a half-acre brush fire in Banning. According to authorities, the fire broke out about one this afternoon near a large homeless encampment on east Bryant Street and San Gorgonio Avenue. Many people could see it right off the I-10 Freeway. Authorities say there are no injuries. And the cause of the The post Fire burns near a large homeless encampment in Banning appeared first on KESQ.
BANNING, CA
CBS LA

710 Freeway faces hours-long closure after overturned big rig blocks lanes

The transition between the 710 Freeway and 91 Freeway faced an hours-long closure early Friday morning after an overturned big right blocked lanes. The crash was first reported just before 3 a.m. at the connector in Long Beach, when authorities who were dispatched to the scene found a semi truck with its wheels in the air. No injuries were reported in the incident. California Highway Patrol officers issued a Sigalert for the area, closing the entire transition between the northbound 710 Freeway and eastbound 91 Freeway for at least two hours, starting at around 3:30 a.m. The Artesia Boulevard off-ramp was also closed. All lanes were reopened at around 7:20 a.m. As heavy duty tow trucks attempted to clear the vehicle from the road, a structural engineer was called to the scene to survey the bridge above where the overturned big rig crashed. Footage from under the bridge showed damage to the overpass. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 
LONG BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella shooting victim identified

The victim, in the shooting case that happened on Thursday, June 2, has been identified. Jose A. Molina, a 32-year-old resident of Coachella was shot and transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. On June 2, 2022, at 12:17 a.m., deputies from The post Coachella shooting victim identified appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Wildfire erupts near LA as record-breaking heat scorches Southwest

A brush fire erupted Monday afternoon in Hesperia, California, leaving one burn victim and up to 50 acres of scorched land, amid record-breaking temperatures in the Southwest. The condition of the victim was not released. The Hesperia area is under an excessive heat watch starting Thursday through the weekend as...
HESPERIA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorist Killed in Crash in La Verne

Authorities Wednesday identified a motorist who was killed when a car crashed into the backyard of a home in the La Verne area. Paramedics sent to the 4300 block of St. Mark Avenue, near Baseline Road, at about 9:20 a.m. Tuesday pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.
LA VERNE, CA

