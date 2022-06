As part of StoryCraft, BPR’s partnership with Asheville Writers in the Schools and Community (AWITSC), we were introduced to Sharissa Thomason, a 16-year-old student at AB-Tech Community College. She’s been working with her mother, Melissa Henry, also known as Melody Sufia, and brother, Isa Whitaker to facilitate AWITSC’s Family Voices program. Sharissa’s been documenting the initiative for BPR - and ahead of a feature story she’s producing, we wanted to introduce you to this multi-talented community member.

