Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Finishes Analysis of Gun Violence in the City

By Casey Nelson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A study of Green Bay’s gun violence is finished and will be presented at next week’s city council meeting. According to the study from the National Institute of Criminal Justice Reform and Green Bay Police, “Green Bay’s homicide rate is consistently lower than the...

Green Bay Officers Free Deer Caught in Fence

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Green Bay police officers recently helped free a doe that was hanging on for deer life. On May 30, officers Herlache and Walvort were dispatched for a deer that was caught in a fence along a highway. The officers were able to release...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fire At JBS Leads To Plant Evacuation

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay fire officials say workers at the JBS meat packing plant had to evacuate after a fire on the roof. Crews were called at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to 1330 Lime Kiln Road. When they arrived, they saw a plume of smoke. They found...
GREEN BAY, WI
Woman Sentenced for Role in Fox Crossing Drug House

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Ashtyn Hale was sentenced to two years in prison for her role in operating a Fox Crossing drug house. Hale, 29, was previously convicted of maintaining a drug trafficking place, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana and psilocin. She was also placed on extended supervision for five years during Monday’s sentencing hearing by Winnebago County Judge LaKeisha Haase.
10 Displaced in Green Bay House Fire

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Ten people are without a home after a fire on Green Bay’s west side Saturday afternoon. Around 12:20 p.m., the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Elmore Street for the report of a fire in the second floor of a single-family home.
GREEN BAY, WI
Trial Set for Teen Accused of Stabbing Oshkosh West School Resource Officer

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The teen who allegedly stabbed a West High School police liaison officer is now scheduled to stand trial Jan. 23. Grant Fuhrman, 19, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the Dec. 3, 2019 incident. Prosecutors say Officer Mike Wissink shot Fuhrman after Fuhrman stabbed him. Students and staff evacuated, and classes were canceled for two days.
OSHKOSH, WI
Mother of Kiel Student at Center of Controversy Speaks

KIEL, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The mother of one of the students at the center of controversy in the Kiel School District is speaking out after the allegations made against her son were dropped. Rose Rabidoux says she’s still worried that the sexual harassment accusations made by the district against...
KIEL, WI
Man Arrested After Firing Shots, Breaking Into Manitowoc Home

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An armed man was arrested after breaking into a Manitowoc home early Tuesday morning while the homeowners and their children were inside. Shortly after 2 a.m., dispatch received a report from a person who said a man was outside their home in the 2000 block of Johnston Drive, trying to break in.
MANITOWOC, WI
East Green Bay Property To Become New Corporate Headquarters

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A pet food manufacturer is planning to spend at least $55 million to build a new corporate campus on Green Bay’s far east side, according to a development agreement with the city. Carnivore Meat Company, which currently has its corporate offices in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Driver Pleads No Contest in Triple-Fatal Crash

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Abdi Ahmed was convicted Monday for a high-speed crash which killed three people, and will be sentenced Aug. 8. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Five Arrested in Manitowoc Meth Bust

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Five people have been arrested after investigators say they uncovered a meth manufacturing site inside a Manitowoc residence. Authorities say they received tips about suspicious activity occurring at a residence in the 1000 block of S. 16th Street. During surveillance of the area, a suspect...
MANITOWOC, WI
Challenge Made to Michels’ Gubernatorial Ballot Signatures

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A formal complaint was filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission this weekend, alleging Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate Tim Michels does not have enough valid signatures under state law to get on the primary ballot in August. The official complaint challenging the Republican, centers around Michels’ nomination...
WISCONSIN STATE
New FDL Executive After Special Election

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Sam Kaufman won a special election Tuesday night to become the next Fond du Lac County Executive. The current county board supervisor was the only official candidate on the ballot. Kaufman will serve the remainder of Allen Buechel’s term. Buechel passed away in March.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Conservation success stories boost farmers’ confidence

CHILTON, Wis. — The journey toward implementing conservation practices can intimidate farmers, especially those with no prior experience. However, networking with other farmers and sharing experiences has given Mitchell Schaefer the confidence to try them on his own farm. Schaefer farms in Calumet County on 400 acres and has...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
A Bobcat legend passes

Paul Coppo passed away last Thursday at the age of 83. The Hancock, Michigan native was one of the most influential players and personalities the sport of hockey has known in this area. After earning All-American recognition as captain of his Michigan Tech college team, Coppo moved to Green Bay and joined the Green Bay Bobcats in 1960. In his 12 year playing career, he piled up 227 goals with 325 assists and retired as the franchises’ all time leading scorer with 557 points. He was also the leading scorer on the 1962 U.S. Mens’ National Hockey Team and on the 1964 US Olympic squad in Innsbruck, Austria. Coppo later became the Head Coach and owner of the Bobcat franchise. He was also a key figure in the development of the De Pere Youth Hockey Association as a teacher, coach and fundraiser. Coppo was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006.
GREEN BAY, WI
A Phantom TItle

The West De Pere Phantom girls team captured the Division 1 championship at the WIAA State Track and Field meet in La Crosse. The Phantoms piled up 60.33 points to easily outdistance Homestead with 36 in capturing the first ever state title for a Green Bay Metro area team. West...
DE PERE, WI

