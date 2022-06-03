Wrestling Open Results 06.02.22: Fans Bring The Weapons, Eliminator Cup

Welcome to 411’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka. Next up is a video package for Finn Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day followed by a training montage of Cody Rhodes preparing for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. We head to a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP followed by a video package for Theory vs. Mustafa Ali. Next up is a video package for Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin followed by an interview with Ezekiel ahead of his match against Kevin Owens. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, including the news that Cody Rhodes has a completely torn pectoral tendon but will still compete tonight.

