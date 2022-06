BTS‘ J-Hope is set to headline Lollapalooza 2022 on July 31 alongside Green Day, Jane’s Addiction, The Kid Laroi and Charli XCX. The music festival confirmed the news earlier this evening via its social media accounts. “We are thrilled to announce J-Hope of @bts.bighitofficial will headline #Lolla 2022 on Sunday, July 31st! His performance will make history, cementing him as the first South Korean artist to ever headline a main stage at a major U.S. music festival,” the organization said in its caption. In addition to J-Hope, K-pop group Tomorrow x Together has also been added to the lineup on July 30.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO