Video Games

STG44 and Restock Nerfed, H4 Blixen Bugs Fixed, NZ-41 Buffed in June 2 Warzone Update

By Ralston Dacanay
 4 days ago
STG44 (Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)) Max Damage Range decreased to 27.9 meters, down from 30.1 meters. 8mm Klauser 40 Round Mags: Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, down from -20% / Damage Penalty has been removed / Fire Scaler has been removed. 6.5mm Sakura 50 Round Mags: Damage Penalty...

