ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Alberts, Nebraska working on binder full of ideas for Memorial Stadium renovation

By Sam McKewon Omaha World-Herald
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

The binder, perhaps 4 inches thick, sat on the corner of Trev Alberts’ desk. He picked it up and thumbed through it, joking that he’d better keep it away from a reporter.

It’s where a lot of the plans for a Memorial Stadium overhaul reside.

Nine months after embarking on a robust campaign of honesty about Nebraska’s football home, and three months after releasing results of an exhaustive fan survey, Alberts has convened a committee – one that includes outside experts and meets every three weeks – to work on renovation plans.

NU’s not ready to unveil its recommendations, Alberts said in his office on Tuesday, but the binder has the start of “solutions to our problems.”

“We have a draft of ideas that are – different,” Alberts said “Potentially disruptive in some areas. But as we think about the future, in tandem with some of these changes that are happening in our industry, it would a wise time to take a look at some of the changes with the fan experience.”

The massive survey, which received more than 21,000 respondents, covered every actual or potential aspect of attending a game – alcohol, hospitality, restrooms, the video production, Wi-Fi service. Alberts said NU has done exhaustive research, too, on the roughly 90,000 seats in the stadium. How wide each seat is. How much “tread depth” exists on each. How many donor dollars are tied to each number on a bench or comfy chair in a suite.

Then, Nebraska is examining those seats through the lenses of comfort, access to those seats, equity in affordable pricing for multiple tiers of fans, how improving a bench seat might affect capacity, and the impact of capacity changes on the overall business model.

In the survey 77% of fans marked improved seat comfort among their priorities.

“It’s pretty fair to say that having seatbacks in as many seats as you possibly can is a great idea,” Alberts said. He stopped short of giving a number of eventual seatbacks, although any stadium renovation is bound to include more of them.

The challenge for Nebraska, Alberts said, is the south end zone – known for decades as “South Stadium,” for its held NU’s locker room, coaches’ offices and media interview area. Those have moved over to the Tom and Nancy Osborne Complex in North Stadium. Now, in South Stadium, there are classrooms and offices.

“We can do some immediate things in a ‘Phase I’,” Alberts said, referring to other parts of the stadium, “and then we can do some longer term stuff that takes a little bit more thought because you have academic programming in South Stadium.

“You have the majority of fans sitting in end zones. When you start disrupting the whole thing, how does that impact things long-term.”

NU has already made one cosmetic change – the Memorial Stadium turf, now a dark green instead of the two-tone green look that was meant to emulate mowing patterns in grass from the Devaney era but gave the playing surface a cartoonish, doormat appeal. Nebraska also will not be handing out red balloons this season due a helium shortage.

As other changes emerge, Alberts said, the fan survey will be a guiding light.

“We were sincere about that survey,” Alberts said. “I heard some comments, ‘they did a survey but their plan’s already done.’ That wasn’t the case. Our fan base, which has always been a differentiator and critical to Nebraska’s success, will be more important than ever before.”

Notes:

>>While NU won’t supply red balloons at home football games, stadium personnel won’t prevent fans from bringing balloons into games, Alberts said. Some other entity could provide them.

>>Nebraska has raised $111 million for the “Go Big” football facility project; Alberts wants NU to reach $115 million. Construction is “progressing,” Alberts said. He praised Hausmann Construction, which is building the facility just east of Memorial Stadium, for its efforts in keeping the project on track.

>>Alberts said he and Nebraska is not planning a mid-June “Big Red Blitz” public fan tour like the ones NU held in 2018, 2019 and 2021. Last year, Husker coaches fanned out in northeastern, central and Western Nebraska – conspicuously avoiding Omaha – and talking to much smaller crowds of people than had attended the 2018 and 2019 events. Frost and others are doing fan outreach at specific, private events, Alberts said; last week, he and Frost met with boosters in Dallas.

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Former Husker coach Frank Solich on 2023 ballot for College Football Hall of Fame

Former Nebraska head coach Frank Solich is one of nine FBS coaches to earn a spot on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced the ballot of players and coaches on Monday morning. Solich is in his first season of eligibility on the ballot after retiring as head coach at Ohio in July of 2021....
LINCOLN, NE
The Connection

Nebraska ‘knocked it out of the park’ in official visit for top in-state prospect Malachi Coleman

Before his junior year of football, Lincoln East’s Malachi Coleman had a single Division I offer to his name from Northern Iowa. Ten months and one jaw-dropping season later, Coleman has his pick of the best and brightest college football programs in the land. The Spartan standout has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State and USC among others, and he provided an update...
LINCOLN, NE
The Connection

'I'm almost at a loss for words': FNL outings lead to Husker offers for Thompson, Johnson

The first 40-yard dash of Anterio Thompson's life may be the only one he needs to play major college football. The Iowa Western defensive lineman — who will play the 2022 season for the Reivers — said he ran a 4.61-second 40, at Nebraska's Friday Night Lights camp. By Saturday, the 6-foot-2, 295-pounder had a scholarship offer from the Huskers. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander delivered the news, Thompson said, but...
AMES, IA
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
49
Followers
207
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy