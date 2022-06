Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Feast or famine. That’s been the rule for the ArkLaTex rain the last few days. High pressure is expanding from northern Mexico into West Texas. But still not strong enough to keep thunderstorm complexes from developing and affecting the northern parts of our area this morning. But, the rest of the area will likely be dry and hot as the Upper-Level High Pressure strengthens.

