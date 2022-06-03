ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell baseball crushes Georgia Tech with 4 home runs in Knoxville Regional

By Monica Holland, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago

Campbell baseball's Tyler Halstead and Jarrod Belbin sent back-to-back home runs out of Lindsey Nelson Stadium in the second inning of a 15-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Friday to open the NCAA Knoxville Regional with a statement win.

The Fighting Camels (41-17) hit four home runs to build on a program record with 115 on the season. The previous record of 106 was set in 1985.

Logan Jordan went long in the top of the second inning to set the tone with the first home run in this season's regional play. After double-dingers from Halstead and Belbin gave Campbell a 5-0 lead after two innings, Ty Babin added a homer in the Camels' five-run sixth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Xpca_0fzmqM9v00

Watch this: See Campbell baseball's three-home run inning vs. Georgia Tech in NCAA Knoxville Regional

Big South champs : Campbell baseball wins Big South championship, NCAA regional berth

NCAA bracket: 2022 NCAA baseball tournament bracket: Regional TV schedule, start times, pairings

Campbell has homered in 20 straight games, and it will carry that streak into Saturday's 7 p.m. game against the winner of No. 1 Tennesse vs. Alabama State.

Georgia Tech (34-23) surrendered 18 hits Friday — an NCAA tournament record for Campbell, which had six doubles and 10 extra-base hits.

Jordan went 3-for-5 with three RBIs while Zach Neto and Connor Denning added three hits apiece for Campbell. Two of Dennings' hits were doubles.

Thomas Harrington, a Southern Lee High School alum, gave up five runs on nine hits while striking out two in seven innings for the win.

The Fighting Camels are the No. 3 seed in Knoxville, behind the Vols and No. 2 Georgia Tech. Alabama State is the No. 4 seed.

The Knoxville Regional winner moves on to face the winner of the Statesboro Regional, where Georgia Southern hosts UNC Greensboro, Notre Dame and Texas Tech.

Campbell baseball crushes Georgia Tech with 4 home runs in Knoxville Regional

