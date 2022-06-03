ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Are You Ready For Chutes N' Boots Bull Riding This Weekend?!

By James McCarty
wdayradionow.com
 4 days ago

Big Game James McCarty caught up with Mike Amundson of West Fargo...

www.wdayradionow.com

lakesarearadio.net

Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes Closes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes has announced their closure. The business which opened in November 2018 after purchasing and remodeling The Speakeasy announced on Facebook, Tuesday that they’ve been unable to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.
valleynewslive.com

RedHawks bat girl joins dad in family business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You know him as Super Fan. He’s become a staple at Newman Outdoor Field. Helping the crowd stay pumped and leading the fans in cheers. While you know him as a Super Fan, you might not know he’s also a super dad.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Join The 4-6-3 Foundation This Weekend By Watching Some Baseball And Raising Awareness Around Mental Health

Todd and Elizabeth Medd, Co-Founders of the 4-6-3 Foundation met up with Big Game James McCarty to discuss this weekends youth baseball tournament. They discussed why they founded the foundation to raise awareness around mental health through the community. Plus they're partnering with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks this weekend to auction off some custom jerseys!
FARGO, ND
West Fargo, ND
West Fargo, ND
valleynewslive.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against mosquitoes continues. The City of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday, June 7th, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling...
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo Public Schools to host job fair on June 14th

(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools are seeking to fill multiple positions at a June job fair. The school district is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cheney Middle School. The event will feature openings in multiple support level positions like behavior technicians ($16.22/hour), special education paraprofessionals ($15.08/hour), administrative assistants ($17.05/hour), bus drivers ($16.22/hour), and custodians ($14.81/hour).
#Bull Riding#Are You Ready#Boots#The Doors
valleynewslive.com

Group hosting drive-through petition signing events to get marijuana on the November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend. The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Fargo bar employee loses part of finger in fight with customer

FARGO (KFGO) – A worker at Fort Noks Bar on Broadway in downtown Fargo was injured during a disturbance involving customers early Sunday. Police were called to the bar about closing time. During the disturbance, the employee had part of a finger bitten off and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Several other employees had minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
valleynewslive.com

An old scam continues to target people in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We used to see these things like once a month or once a couple of times a year, but now we’re seeing it once a day almost,” said David Standal, an employee at a local pawn shop. David Standal works at...
KNOX News Radio

Another weekend for dangerous accidents

— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
REYNOLDS, ND
froggyweb.com

Multiple injuries in crash near Park Rapids, Minnesota

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. A car headed south was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from the rear by a mini-van. The car then crossed into the northbound lane and was struck head-on by an SUV.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
wdayradionow.com

Amazon seeks to reduce tax bill; Suspect arrested in Islamic Center fire; Farmers still behind in planting crops

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Amazon is looking for a reduced tax bill for their massive distribution center in Fargo. A man is arrested in connection with a suspected arson case at an Islamic Center, and how many area farmers are still behind in planting their summer crops.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Antique car, camper total loss following fire

WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper, antique car and lawnmower are destroyed following a shed fire in Wadena, MN. The Wadena Fire Department says it was called to the fire around noon on Sunday, June 5 to the flea market along Hwy. 10. Firefighters saw a shed on...
WADENA, MN
valleynewslive.com

Construction begins in downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to Center Avenue in downtown Moorhead starting June 6. The reconstruction project will close parts of area for several months as crews work to improve the pavement, sidewalks, lighting, storm sewer and landscaping. The first stretch to be closed for...
MOORHEAD, MN
AthlonSports.com

Athlon Sports' Preseason FCS Top 25 for 2022

There it is — right smack in the middle of the FCS regular season — the Dakota Marker rivalry game on Oct. 15. South Dakota State at North Dakota State may be a sneak preview of the national championship game, which will cap the annual 24-team playoffs on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX

