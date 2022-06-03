Are You Ready For Chutes N' Boots Bull Riding This Weekend?!

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes has announced their closure. The business which opened in November 2018 after purchasing and remodeling The Speakeasy announced on Facebook, Tuesday that they’ve been unable to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Red River Valley Fair Association is looking into expanding the campground facilities at the fairgrounds in West Fargo. They presented today to see where the city commission stands on the idea of an ordinance amendment that could accommodate an expanded stand-alone campground.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You know him as Super Fan. He’s become a staple at Newman Outdoor Field. Helping the crowd stay pumped and leading the fans in cheers. While you know him as a Super Fan, you might not know he’s also a super dad.
Todd and Elizabeth Medd, Co-Founders of the 4-6-3 Foundation met up with Big Game James McCarty to discuss this weekends youth baseball tournament. They discussed why they founded the foundation to raise awareness around mental health through the community. Plus they're partnering with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks this weekend to auction off some custom jerseys!
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The rivers are finally receding, but it’s been a months-long flood fight for many in eastern North Dakota. A scene that looked like this in Drayton in mid-May, has now improved to this. And when water was once on the interstate near Pembina, that scene...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against mosquitoes continues. The City of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday, June 7th, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling...
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo Public Schools are seeking to fill multiple positions at a June job fair. The school district is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Cheney Middle School. The event will feature openings in multiple support level positions like behavior technicians ($16.22/hour), special education paraprofessionals ($15.08/hour), administrative assistants ($17.05/hour), bus drivers ($16.22/hour), and custodians ($14.81/hour).
Yes, we know that Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes. In fact, there are actually more than that, but it's rounded to ten thousand. But, there is actually a county in Minnesota that has more lakes in that one county than any other in Minnesota, and the whole country.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend. The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries were reported after a fire at a business building in South Fargo Monday morning. The Fargo Fire Department says crews were dispatched to 4151 38th Street South at 8:12 a.m. The building has multiple business tenants and the smoke was discovered by an employee arriving to work.
FARGO (KFGO) – A worker at Fort Noks Bar on Broadway in downtown Fargo was injured during a disturbance involving customers early Sunday. Police were called to the bar about closing time. During the disturbance, the employee had part of a finger bitten off and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Several other employees had minor injuries.
(Fargo, ND) -- Delays in building your home come from a variety of sources, on top of workforce and supply chain shortages, according to a local general contractor. Mike Schonert, a General Contractor with Thorsteinson & Sons Construction, says recent weather is impacting job sites, but not to the extent one might think.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “We used to see these things like once a month or once a couple of times a year, but now we’re seeing it once a day almost,” said David Standal, an employee at a local pawn shop. David Standal works at...
— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. A car headed south was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from the rear by a mini-van. The car then crossed into the northbound lane and was struck head-on by an SUV.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Amazon is looking for a reduced tax bill for their massive distribution center in Fargo. A man is arrested in connection with a suspected arson case at an Islamic Center, and how many area farmers are still behind in planting their summer crops.
WADENA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A camper, antique car and lawnmower are destroyed following a shed fire in Wadena, MN. The Wadena Fire Department says it was called to the fire around noon on Sunday, June 5 to the flea market along Hwy. 10. Firefighters saw a shed on...
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to Center Avenue in downtown Moorhead starting June 6. The reconstruction project will close parts of area for several months as crews work to improve the pavement, sidewalks, lighting, storm sewer and landscaping. The first stretch to be closed for...
BARNESVILLE, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A 61-year-old man is facing a serious battle against cancer. Kevin Barta is a father, a grand-father, a fisherman, a friend to many and a beloved member of the community. Barta has been battling cancer since it appeared in his colon in February 2021.
There it is — right smack in the middle of the FCS regular season — the Dakota Marker rivalry game on Oct. 15. South Dakota State at North Dakota State may be a sneak preview of the national championship game, which will cap the annual 24-team playoffs on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.
