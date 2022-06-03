ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TeaDM Street Food Corner opens next week in Sterling

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn interesting new eatery and cafe makes its debut in Loudoun County next week. The new TeaDM Street Food Corner will start holding a soft opening on Monday, June 6 — and we’ve got a sneak peek inside. TeaDM is opening in the Shoppes at Potomac Corner...

theburn.com

Tanuki Japanese Restaurant closes in Ashburn

A sushi restaurant in Ashburn has closed its doors for good. After five years in business, Tanuki Japanese Restaurant is no more. “Thank you so much and appreciate … your support … all these years,” read a message on the restaurant’s social media. Their last day was Sunday.
ASHBURN, VA
DCist

6 New Rooftops Around D.C. Where You Can Toast To Summer

With warm weather in full swing, you may be looking for a new rooftop happy hour — a place to toast with friends with a city view, take in waterfront vistas, or just be above it all. The good news is that this summer brings several new options around the D.C. area where you can enjoy the weather as much as the drinks.
BETHESDA, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Staying in Tysons? These Are the Two New Lux Hotels You Should Choose From

The Archer Hotel and the Watermark Hotel are both sleek, stylish hotels that opened in McLean last fall with plenty of trendy amenities. They are located opposite each other on Dolley Madison Blvd. and are both walkable from the McLean Silver Line Metro Station – literally steps from each hotel, making sightseeing in DC easy.
TYSONS, VA
theburn.com

Momo Roadhouse & Grill opens next week in Loudoun

A new restaurant focusing on the cuisine of Nepal is planning to open next week in Loudoun County. The Roadhouse Momo & Grill will start a soft opening on Wednesday, June 15. As The Burn has been reporting, Roadhouse has taken over a vacant space in the Ashburn Village Shopping Center. The spot used to be home to the Urban BBQ Company restaurant.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Diners Are Loving the Fried Alligator at Ashburn’s Bourbon Bayou Kitchen (Yes, You Read that Right)

“We get different responses—different facial expressions—when people try it,” says Artin Safarian, co-owner of Bourbon Bayou Kitchen. He’s talking about guests tasting alligator flesh for the first time. When the Ashburn restaurant opened in January, Safarian offered to buy diners’ gator dishes just to get them to try it. Now, both the fried alligator appetizer, served with Cajun rémoulade, and the alligator nachos are among the restaurant’s bestsellers.
ASHBURN, VA
thezebra.org

What Happens When You Take Italy + Argentina? La Fiamma!

Alexandria, VA – You may have known Melina Pardo’s parents and their restaurant Paradiso on Franconia Rd. When they decided to retire, Melina and her husband Gonzalo, who she met at Paradiso, jumped at the opportunity to take over the restaurant and make it their own. You can taste the difference. Gonzalo is from Argentina and his influence is apparent in many of the traditional and new takes on menu items you have always loved.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
middleburglife.com

A gorgeous custom built home has everything you could wish for.

The large open floor plan creates the perfect space for entertaining friends and family, or just lounging in front of the fireplace or the wrap around porches. Located just over the Loudoun County line into Clarke County. Lower Real Estate Taxes. The sellers have entertained over 60 people at one time in this home. This one-of-a-kind property features stained oak crown molding and wide plank oak hardwood flooring that was recently refinished. Large rooms include a large sunroom/living room, family room, dining room and an eat-in gourmet kitchen. The kitchen has full size side-by-side refrigerator and freezer. The Butler’s pantry expands a long hallway to the garage and the main floor laundry room. The spacious master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. There are also four additional bedrooms on the second floor. Two of the second floor bedrooms are ensuite with full baths. For your convenience another full laundry room is available on the second floor. Via the forth second floor bedroom is access to the finished room above the 2-car garage. The finished basement completes this already large home with two additional offices, a home theatre with leather theatre chairs and a projection system, a game room, gym and full bathroom. The bar area has a rough-in for a wet bar sink if preferred. Outside offers a three-bay metal workshop and shed for the car or woodworking enthusiast. There is plenty of space for all of your projects! The landscaping include a peach tree, red bud tree, weeping cherry trees, Italian Pear tree. There are four separate heating and air systems, and an extra large water heater. High Speed Internet with All Points Broadband!
BERRYVILLE, VA
fredericksburg.today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank summer feeding begins today

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank summer feeding begins today. Families with youth 18 and under will be able to access free meals in a drive-up grab-and-go style to provide key nutritional support for their children for two days at a time from five sites we will operate around the area through August 5.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
#Street Food#Electronic Dance Music#Edm Music#Greek Restaurant#Noodle#Food Drink#Teadm Street Food Corner#Souvlakibar Greek#Bonme#Vietnamese#B Nh#Asian
arlnow.com

Bear spotted casually walking around Arlington today

A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
themunchonline.com

6303 Walden Woods Ct

Stunning, naturally well-lit 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this stunning 5Bd/4.5Bth home situated on a quiet cul de sac in the heart of Mclean. Located in one of Northern Virginia's most desirable school districts. Open concept living/dining area with beautiful Hardwood floors, large windows, recessed lighting, with ceiling fans throughout. The main level features a luxury family room with a stone fireplace, a large office with french doors, and a formal living room. Large deck overlooking the beautiful backyard patio and pond – Perfect place to relax and entertain. Enjoy cooking your meals in this huge gourmet kitchen equipped with premium stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, and lots of cabinets for storage. Top-level features 4 large bedrooms, a master suite with high vaulted ceilings, an enormous walk-in closet, and a spa-like bathroom. Fully finished basement with entertainment room, kitchen, and a bonus room. Beautifully landscaped yard. Enjoy cherry blossom right at home! Large driveway with a two-car garage. Seconds away from Linway Park w/soccer, baseball, and tennis. Steps to Starbucks, Safeway, and plenty more shopping and dining options. Easy access to 495, 123, 66, GW Pkwy. Minutes to DC. Pets welcome. $60 non-refundable App Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
MCLEAN, VA
PWLiving

Ribbon Cutting ﻿Ceremony for Harbor Drive Wellness Park

Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. On Saturday, Prince William County officials and community members joined Kaiser Permanente leaders to celebrate the opening of the long-awaited Harbor Drive Wellness Park, located off Minnieville Road in Lake Ridge. Sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, it is the first dedicated wellness park in the county’s Occoquan District and provides residents with universal fitness equipment accessible to people of all ages and physical abilities.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Camp out near your favorite rides at Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Kings Dominion are offering guests a peek of what happens after the amusement park closes at the night.  On June 11, the amusement park is making 60 campsites available for guests who want to camp out near their favorite rides.  The campout will take place in the new Jungle […]
DOSWELL, VA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Brandon Byrd’s Frozen Custard & Vintage Charm Attracts Lines to Goodies New Virginia Home

Pictured: Brandon Bryd | Photo credit:Phyllis Armstrong. Uplifting sounds of gospel music fill the air in the block where Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats stands in Old Town Alexandria. The line of customers winds from the service window down the stairs and along the sidewalk at 200 Commerce Street on a Sunday in June. The frozen custard shop housed in a historic building in Virginia started attracting crowds from the moment it opened Memorial Day weekend.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Amazon files application to build data center in Warrenton

Amazon has officially filed a land-use application with the town of Warrenton to build an approximately 33-acre data center facility east of Blackwell Road behind Country Chevrolet. In April, Walsh Colucci Lubeley & Walsh, a law firm based in Arlington, submitted a land-development application for a special-use permit on behalf...
WARRENTON, VA
alxnow.com

Alexandria needs volunteers for Torpedo Factory task force

Changes coming to the Torpedo Factory Art Center have been among the more contentious discussions in Alexandria over the last few years, but the City of Alexandria is looking for two locals to serve on a board to help direct the art center’s future. The city is looking for...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

$50K Lottery Winner Sold In Frederick County

A Frederick County couple is feeling lucky after cashing in a winning five-figure Maryland Lottery “Pick 5" ticket. The newest Maryland Lottery numbers game proved fruitful for the couple - who chose not to disclose their names - after they claimed a $50,000 prize this week after winning the top prize during the Thursday, May 12 drawing on a ticket sold at the Buckeystown Mart.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

