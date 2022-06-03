Unique Ideas Of Dining Room Colors

You want to refresh your living room design, but the idea of hiring an interior designer or contractor to revamp the space sounds daunting (and expensive)? Before you resign to spending yet another evening in a lackluster living room consider this: It’s possible to transform the core room in your home with a modest budget and minimal heavy lifting. Noz Nozawa, principal designer and owner of Noz Design, knows that little bit of design savvy can go a long way. “You can absolutely make meaningful improvements to your living space without completely overhauling what you have today,” the San Francisco–based designer says. Nozawa has rearranged, re-painted, and replaced items in her living room more times than she can remember.

