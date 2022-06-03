ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Farmington Hills Fire Department Offers Free Car Seat Inspections June 11

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46cHve_0fzmoTaq00

(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Fire Department is offering free car seat inspections to help people make sure children are protected while traveling in vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ZT4J_0fzmoTaq00

FHFD Car Seat Inspection Team | Credit: Farmington Hills Fire Department

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, “75% of children are riding in car seats that are not properly installed or do not fit correctly”.

Making sure car seats are properly installed helps reduce injuries if a car accident does happen.

Nationally certified technicians will check for proper installation and also teach parents and caregivers how to properly use and install the car seat into their vehicles by themselves.

The inspections are by appointment only on Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station #3 located at 29260 Grand River Avenue.

They take about 30 – 45 minutes to complete.

In addition to this, the inspection is completely free and open to the public.

To register for an appointment, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.

Anyone who is unable to attend this event may contact the Farmington Public Safety Department at 248-474-5500 or contact the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Novi Rehabilitation Center at 248-305-7530 to schedule an inspection.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Garage fire spreads to house

A fire in an attached garage did extensive damage to a large home in Troy’s north end, according to a release from the Troy Fire Department. The city’s volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call about the fire at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2. They arrived to find the garage engulfed in flames.
TROY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘It’s a disaster’: Dearborn Heights residents fed up with trash hauler as garbage piles up

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – The Dearborn Heights community is ready to dump its new trash hauler just three months into a new contract due to significant complaints. Neighbors say they’re frustrated and fed up. During a city council meeting, one councilman compared the waste services to a burnt-out Ford Pinto, and that was one of the nicer comparisons.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Driver, 82, critically injured in Oxford Twp. crash with gravel hauler

An 82-year-old man was critically injured Tuesday in a collision with a gravel hauler in. Oxford Township, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office reported. The man was driving a 2012 Buick LaCrosse north on Lapeer Road and entering the intersection of Drahner Road around 8:36 a.m. at same time a 47-year-old.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Farmington, MI
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Farmington Hills, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
Farmington, MI
Government
Farmington Hills, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Cars
The Detroit Free Press

Large construction crane capsizes in Dearborn Heights

The world was turned upside down for some emergency responders in Dearborn Heights Saturday as they responded to a capsized construction crane. According to a Facebook post by the Western Wayne County Urban Search and Rescue Organization (USAR), the Dearborn Heights Fire Department and USAR worked with J & M Towing to upright the crane. Officials said the the Taylor Fire Department also assisted in the recovery.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Two People Hit By Amtrak Train In Ann Arbor

(CBS DETROIT) – Two people were hit by an Amtrak train in Ann Arbor after trespassing a railroad bridge, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department. On June 5, just after 7 p.m., a male and female were trespassing a railroad bridge located south of Mitchell Field when they were hit by the train. One of the individuals was hit and thrown into the Huron River, sustaining critical injuries, and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital to be treated. The other individual suffered serious injuries and landed on the embankment. AAFD officials say this was a near double fatal accident. “The newer Amtrak engines are very quiet and do not sound their air horns when traveling through Ann Arbor (no grade crossings),” said AAFD officials. “The trains also quickly get up to +55 mph. Pedestrians on the tracks do NOT have time to react.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
HometownLife.com

Curfew among rules for Farmington Hills hookah lounges. Owners fear it'll kill business.

Smoking lounges in Farmington Hills have more rules to follow if they want to stay open. Its city council added extra restrictions to smoking lounge businesses after police raised concerns of repeated crime issues at hookah lounges. Restrictions include allowing police to temporarily close a facility after a crime, requiring closure by 11 p.m., banning alcohol and requiring a manager be on site at all times during hours of operation.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Grand River#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
CBS Detroit

Faulty Wiring Caused Flint Fire That Killed 2 Young Brothers, Investigators Say

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A house fire that killed two young brothers in Flint last month was caused by faulty wiring in the home’s living room, fire investigators said. The Michigan State Fire Marshal worked with Flint police to determine that faulty wiring sparked the May 28 blaze that killed Zyaire Mitchell, 12, and Lamar Mitchell, 9. Fire investigators said the home did not have working smoke alarms on the night of the fire. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two children as a result of a house fire,” Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said in a statement issued by the city. “I grieve for the parents and family members who are suffering through this unimaginable loss and I join in prayer as our community supports this family.” Barton said seven people have died in Flint since Memorial Day weekend in two house fires and neither of those homes had smoke detectors. Those deaths include three children and their parents who died Monday in a house fire. Another sibling of the children was injured in that early morning fire. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP: Two Crashes At Same Time On I-75 In Oakland County, Both Drivers Impaired

(CBS DETROIT) – A rollover crash and a pile-up involving five cars were caused by two impaired drivers on I-75 in Madison Heights. Police say on June 6, at 12:30 a.m. they first received 911 calls of a rollover blocking crash on northbound I-75 near 13 Mile Road, and before MSP troopers arrived at the scene, they received reports of another crash. The second crash involved five vehicles, also blocking the highway. Both of these crashes caused the freeway to close. According to MSP, an investigation revealed both drivers were impaired and they were arrested at the scene. There were minor injuries in both crashes. Both crashes are still under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Beaumont course on dying offered again due to high demand

A Beaumont Health course designed to prepare volunteers to comfort the dying has consistently filled soon after registration opens. “It just is something that speaks to a lot of people,” said Venerable Kevin Hickey, a Zen Buddhist monk who developed the course and teaches it. At the same time,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Detroit

3 Children, Parents Dead After House Fire In Flint

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three children and their parents have died and another sibling was injured following an early morning fire at a Flint home. The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. Monday, Flint Police Chief Terence Green told WNEM-TV. The child who was injured escaped by climbing out a window, according to investigators. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton told WEYI-TV the home appeared to have no smoke detectors. Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the home’s windows. The cause of the fire was under investigation. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Belle Isle’s old zoo area to be revamped, DNR seeks public input

DETROIT – The old zoo area at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park is due for a revamp and officials are asking for public input on what it should look like. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has made a survey available to anyone who wants to share their opinion on how this area of the island park should be redeveloped. Find the survey here. It will be available through July 4.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pontiac man set on fire, suffers severe burns due to debt, sheriff says

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for setting another man on fire due to a debt owed. The sheriff held a press conference on Monday to discuss this and two other case. In this case in Pontiac, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said they were called around 6:45 p.m. on Friday to Huron Street after a man was set on fire.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Firefighters, Civilians Injured After Crash On Detroit’s East Side

(CBS DETROIT) – Two Detroit firefighters have been injured following a crash between a fire engine and a passenger car Wednesday morning. The crash happened in the area of Houston Whittier and Dickerson. The scene showed a fire engine in a residential yard with tire tracks from the road and a civilian car nearby with damage to the front of the vehicle, according to reports from Fox 2. Officials have not said what caused the crash, but DFD Chief James Harris did confirm that two firefighters were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. There is no other information at this time. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.  
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect After Pontiac Man Set On Fire Over Debt

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man who set a 65-year-old man on fire over a debt being owed. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard a press conference on Monday and said that at about 6:45 p.m. on Friday, June 3, officers responded to a report of a man being set on fire. According to Fox 2, the two men were in the middle of an argument about a debt when the suspect, who has been identified as Brian Upshaw, doused the victim in flammable liquid and set him on fire. The victim is still in the hospital after sustaining severe burns to his arms, legs, and chest. It is unclear how the victim and the suspect knew each other. Anyone who as information on this crime is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4950 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy