ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Enjoy the world of local gardening at Lake Oswego event

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago

The popular Inviting Vines event returns to the Rogerson Clematis Garden and local private gardens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AANkm_0fzmnxqJ00

Learn about ways you can enhance your garden while meeting fellow foliage fans and savoring tasteful wine and food during the Inviting Vines event hosted by the Friends of the Rogerson Clematis Collection at Luscher Farms and other gardens in Lake Oswego and West Linn.

At the event, which takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, attendees will visit five private gardens — one along the Willamette River, one shaded garden in the Upland area, another that also serves as a winery and one that is two acres amid an old fashioned farmhouse setup. One of the private gardens is that of city of Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation Manager Megan Big John.

"The garden has beds ranging from tropical full sun to deepest shade and everything in between," the event page reads.

Further, TV personality and gardening columnist Annie Jaeger will be there to discuss gardening with a local curator and attendees. The event will also include a box lunch special, wine tasting at Monte Ferro wines, docent tours, plant sales and a silent auction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oT5s3_0fzmnxqJ00

The Rogerson Clematis Garden is the only accredited clematis collection in North America and includes 2,000 plants as well as 900 varieties. Phyllis McCanna, with the Friends of the Rogerson Clematis Garden, said that Antarctica is the only continent where clematis is not grown and that the varieties have many distinct qualities.

"We designed the garden there to be an inspiration for the home gardener so they can see how to do different plant combinations," McCanna said.

And she noted that this will be the first Inviting Vines event since the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8c8B_0fzmnxqJ00

"People are excited about seeing other people's gardens and learning new things. We haven't done it for the past two years, so people are excited to see old friends and meet new ones," she said.

Seating and meals for the event are limited but McCanna said anyone can come regardless. To purchase tickets, visit www.rogersonclematiscollection.org.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

A return to a history we'll want to remember

Yamhill Valley Heritage Center emerges from the pandemic to slate three events this summer. McMINNVILLE — As the world emerges from a historic pandemic, the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center is slowly returning to normal operations and beginning to offer events that will remind us of the positive aspects of history.
YAMHILL, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Full list of 2022 Portland Rose Festival events

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A lot of big events are happening this week for the 2022 Portland Rose Festival!. On Wednesday, June 8, the Fred Meyer Junior Parade will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Hollywood District of northeast Portland. Kids from all parts of the city will join in on the fun, including elementary and middle school marching bands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Oswego, OR
City
West Linn, OR
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Lake Oswego, OR
Lifestyle
Gresham Outlook

Gresham's Wednesday Music in the Parks brings sounds to nature

New, free concert series has unique performances from Hogan Butte to Nadaka Nature Park.A new concert series in Gresham is bringing music into parks across the community. The Center for the Arts Foundation is launching Wednesday Music in the Parks, a concert series that will run from 6:30-8 p.m. every other Wednesday in July and August. The first family-friendly performance will be on July 13 as Loveness Wesa takes the stage at Butler Creek Park in northwest Gresham. Wesa is one of the most prominent African female artists on the world stage. She is a musician, dancer and...
GRESHAM, OR
beachconnection.net

Fort Stevens Brings New Music Fest to Oregon Coast with Disc Golf, Microbrews

(Warrenton, Oregon) – The end of summer will sizzle up on the north Oregon coast with something brand new, engaging and truly helpful to a historic cause. The First Annual Summer's End Festival is now a go at Fort Stevens near Astoria, featuring live music, local beers and gobs of historical fun, taking place September 3 and 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. It also hosts a disc golf tournament. (Photo of Fort Stevens Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
WARRENTON, OR
Gresham Outlook

Centennial offers free summer meals for kids

Breakfast, lunch served at seven Centennial School District schools throughout the summer This summer, the Centennial School District is once again participating in the Summer Food Service Program. As part of the initiative, Centennial will provide breakfast and lunch to any child 18 years of age or younger at no cost during summer months. Meals must be consumed on-site. Grab-and-go options are not available this year due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture requirements. Meal locations and dates are as follows: Breakfast meal locations and dates Butler Creek Elementary, 2789 S.W. Butler Rd, Gresham — From Tuesday,...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Gardening#Parks And Recreation#Winery#Inviting Vines#Luscher Farms#Monte Ferro
Portland Tribune

Tualatin's Ice Age visitor center to be dedicated Thursday

The Tualatin Public Library will be the city's temporary stopover on the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail. Tualatin will formally dedicate the Tualatin Public Library as a temporary visitor center for the Ice Age Floods National Geologic Trail on Thursday, June 9. The dedication begins with a reception at...
Estacada News

Flowers and friendships bloom on Eagle Creek farm

Hope Lavender Farm on One Oak Lane opens for another season of u-pick on June 11.Engagements, a 90th birthday party and a meeting of a secret dining society are just a few of the moments that an Eagle Creek family has shared with visitors to their lavender farm. Nancy and Dave Lowe opened Hope Lavender in 2015, with the initial plan of utilizing the space to create a community and workshop for people with developmental disabilities. Their daughter Whitney Hope — who the farm was named after — has special needs. However, shortly after developing this idea, the Lowes learned...
EAGLE CREEK, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Demolishing Wild Bleu to make room for 'Madras' living room'

Fire department plan to use vacant restaurant for training before demolitionIf you see fire engines and crews in turnouts at the vacant Wild Bleu at 225 Southwest Fifth in Madras, not to worry. It's probably a drill. Investor/Developer Andre Jackson is allowing Jefferson County Fire District No. 1 to train in the building before he has it torn down. Mark Johnson with the fire district says it will be great training. "We'll advance hose lines up through the stairway into the bedroom," said Johnson. "Do you want us to remove the roof? Put holes in the floor? Remove windows?" he...
MADRAS, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

Strawberry Fields Forever: U-Pick Style

It’s hard to believe, but with the rainy spring season winding to a close, it’s time for warmer days, red juice-drenched chins and pales full of berries! Heading out to the U-Pick fields is one of the hallmarks of summer around here, so get your garden gloves and five gallon pale ready! We’ve rounded up some of the best farms for the whole crew to pick their own—read on for more!
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Midcentury Chalet in the Treetops Is Polished to a Shine in Highlands Crest

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: an absolute showstopper perched high above town. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Intricate to Absolutely Deserted on Oregon Coast: Nesika, Bob Creek, Neptune, Hug Point, Oceanside

(Oregon Coast) – So much of the fun of a jaunt to the Oregon coast comes from making those big discoveries that make even bigger impressions: the jaw-dropping finds of something new and wild that simply fills you with delight. Encountering a mysterious sea cave, beach spot full of fantastic shapes, or maybe a sandy expanse that is off the beaten path and completely bereft of other souls. (Above: Nesika Beach near Gold Beach. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
pdxmonthly.com

Pronto Pup, the Corn Dog Born on the Oregon Coast

The mighty corn dog empire Pronto Pup was born behind the Rockaway Beach Natatorium after a rainy Labor Day in 1939, as ex-bootlegger turned hot dog vendor George Boyington fed stale buns to the seagulls—the rush he’d stocked up for hadn’t happened due to the weather. If only he could make the buns on demand, Boyington figured—then, there would be no worries about overstock going stale. So he decided to experiment with a cornmeal batter and a deep fryer, and honed the recipe at Portland’s Centennial Mills. Soon, he and wife Versa were slinging Pronto Pups out of a window in Portland.
PLANetizen

How Bike Racks Are Weaponized To Displace Unhoused People

In an article in the Portland Mercury, Alex Zielinski describes “perhaps the most Portland form of ‘hostile architecture’: bike racks.” A set of 22 bike racks was mysteriously installed on a block of NW Broadway, prompting questions about who installed them and why. “Notably, this wall...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Back on the run: Northwest Housing Alternatives hosts Lake Run

The 2022 event in Lake Oswego was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite less than ideal weather, Lake Oswego Lake Run participants dashed around Oswego Lake Sunday, June 5 in an event that raised money for affordable housing initiatives conducted by Northwest Housing Alternatives. The 2022 event was the first in-person Lake Run since the COVID-19 pandemic.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
Portland Tribune

Group demands Oregon set trash limit for Willamette River

A petition by Willamette Riverkeeper describes an 'out-of-control' amount of garbage in the river basin.An environmental group is petitioning Oregon to regulate trash levels along the Willamette River, citing a growing problem and a lack of accountability. The amount of trash entering the river and many of its tributaries has gotten "out of control," particularly near urban areas such as Eugene, Salem and Portland, and is impacting water quality, wildlife and human health, officials with Willamette Riverkeeper say. The group sent a formal petition Friday, June 3, to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality urging the agency and its rulemaking...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy