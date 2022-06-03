Enjoy the world of local gardening at Lake Oswego event

The popular Inviting Vines event returns to the Rogerson Clematis Garden and local private gardens

Learn about ways you can enhance your garden while meeting fellow foliage fans and savoring tasteful wine and food during the Inviting Vines event hosted by the Friends of the Rogerson Clematis Collection at Luscher Farms and other gardens in Lake Oswego and West Linn.

At the event, which takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, attendees will visit five private gardens — one along the Willamette River, one shaded garden in the Upland area, another that also serves as a winery and one that is two acres amid an old fashioned farmhouse setup. One of the private gardens is that of city of Lake Oswego Parks and Recreation Manager Megan Big John.

"The garden has beds ranging from tropical full sun to deepest shade and everything in between," the event page reads.

Further, TV personality and gardening columnist Annie Jaeger will be there to discuss gardening with a local curator and attendees. The event will also include a box lunch special, wine tasting at Monte Ferro wines, docent tours, plant sales and a silent auction.

The Rogerson Clematis Garden is the only accredited clematis collection in North America and includes 2,000 plants as well as 900 varieties. Phyllis McCanna, with the Friends of the Rogerson Clematis Garden, said that Antarctica is the only continent where clematis is not grown and that the varieties have many distinct qualities.

"We designed the garden there to be an inspiration for the home gardener so they can see how to do different plant combinations," McCanna said.

And she noted that this will be the first Inviting Vines event since the pandemic.

"People are excited about seeing other people's gardens and learning new things. We haven't done it for the past two years, so people are excited to see old friends and meet new ones," she said.

Seating and meals for the event are limited but McCanna said anyone can come regardless. To purchase tickets, visit www.rogersonclematiscollection.org.

