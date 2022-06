LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A man charged with murdering a research scientist in Malibu Creek State Park went on trial Tuesday for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in separate incidents while he’s been in custody, with a prosecutor telling jurors that the defendant’s demeanor changed to anger, frustration and rage after a judge rejected his bid to act as his own attorney just over two years ago.

