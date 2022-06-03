ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Residents feel misled by Honey Creek Canvassers

wbco.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAWFORD COUNTY—Residents all over Crawford County are reporting being given misleading information in order to get them to sign a petition to put the issue of whether wind turbines can be placed around sites in Crawford County. In May, Crawford County Commissioners voted to restrict the placement of...

wbco.com

Comments / 0

buckeyefirearms.org

Columbus Reveals Scheme to Regulate Guns Through Board Of Health

The Ohio Legislature has made it crystal clear that it wants ONE set of consistent firearm laws across the state, and it has specifically forbidden municipalities from regulating guns in any manner. However, even though the state's "preemption" law, spelled out in Ohio Revised Code 9.68, has been in force...
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Pursuit Ends in Licking County

A police pursuit ends in Licking County Tuesday morning. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that around 10:30AM they along with other jurisdictions assisted the Columbus Police Department as they pursued felony suspects out of Franklin County into Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff’s Office said that the suspects...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

New Amtrak service in Ohio may be enticing, but has trappings of a boondoggle

I do not want either Gov. Mike DeWine or his Democratic gubernatorial challenger Nan Whaley to accept federal funds for Amtrak expansion. Some thoughts against expansion:. The proposed expansion to a new line connecting Cleveland to Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati is very enticing. However, certain state representatives and senators will add other stops (e.g., Akron, Marietta, Toledo) because of county and local lobbying.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Safety improvements coming to U.S. 250 & State Route 89 in Ashland County

ASHLAND — Work is scheduled to begin next week on an intersection improvement project at U.S Route 250 and State Route 89 in Ashland County. This is a safety project aimed at reducing crashes by lowering the profile of the roadway to allow for better sight distance for motorists and widening the intersection to better accommodate truck turns.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Finding My Way: Minnesota to Galion

About two months ago, I relocated to Galion from a mid-size city in Minnesota. Having already lived in nine states during my life, I am familiar with moving to a new community; however, most the places I have resided have been in or around larger cities, so there was some trepidation coming to a smaller town where I did not know a soul.
barbertonherald.com

Law director caught on hot mic

No one on city council objects to giving the city’s three elected executives raises. At-Large Councilman Thomas “Bebe” Heitic has spent a few weeks floating the idea of across-the-board raises to the mayor, finance director and law director; they haven’t had a bump in pay for many years. His idea would be to hike all three to $109,000 and then link their raises with the bargaining units from then on.
BARBERTON, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Mansfield, OH

The city of Mansfield is also known as the "Fun Center of Ohio" for all the right reasons. Mansfield is the county seat of Richland County. This beautiful city falls between Columbus and Cleveland through Interstate 71 and is also a part of the western Allegheny plateau. The entire city...
MANSFIELD, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH
Travel Maven

10 Bucket-list Worthy Restaurants to try in Ohio

Ohio is packed with delicious and unique eateries offering one-of-a-kind atmospheres. From taverns set in historic buildings to restaurants with unforgettable views, we consider the following ten restaurants some of the best and most bucket-list worthy places to eat in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Axios Columbus

What Ohio voters are Googling ahead of 2022 midterms

GIF: Jacque Schrag and Will Chase/AxiosResidents in Ohio's newly drawn 3rd Congressional District often seek out information about refugees and gay adoption.Meanwhile, those in the new 15th District — which stretches into rural Ohio and, like the 3rd, includes part of Franklin County — are interested in news about gun legislation, infrastructure and allegations of voter fraud. Driving the news: Axios launched an interactive dashboard last week of Google Trends data showing which topics are driving searches in each congressional district and how they compare with the rest of America. Why it matters: This search data can be a...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

ZPD K9 Bevrick Passes Away

The Zanesville Police announce the passing of their police K9 officer Bevrick. Police Chief Tony Coury said that the 9-year-old Belgian Malinois was recently diagnosed with Lymphoma was being treated by Med Vet Columbus and the Brandywine Pet Hospital. Bevrick passed away Saturday while under the care of the Brandywine Pet Hospital.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   MARION COUNTY, Ohio — LGBTQ+ students are demanding an apology from […] The post After ‘anti-gay’ speech at Ohio high school graduation, LGBT students demand apology appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
MARION COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Pettit Appointed to Zanesville City Council

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — Members of the Muskingum County Republican Central Committee have appointed Cody Pettit to at all large city council seat previously held by Ann Gildow. She passed away in May. Zanesville City Council President Dan Vincent expects Pettit to be sworn in before the city council meeting...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Body found near Deer Creek in Williamsport

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio —The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body near Williamsport this morning. Multiple fire departments responded to route 22 at Deer Creek just outside the village after receiving a call about a body being found. The Pickaway County Coroner’s Office was...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

Intel incentives raise questions from Licking County residents

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio has sweetened the deal to lure Intel to western Licking County by approving billions of dollars in tax incentives along with infrastructure projects in anticipation of more traffic and more housing. The state is spending $110 million to widen Interstate 270, state Route 161...

