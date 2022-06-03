ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, TN

Martin, Tennessee, man charged with murder of Union City veteran

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION CITY, TN — A Martin man is charged with the murder of an Army veteran from Union City, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has announced. The TBI on Thursday charged 28-year-old Cameron A. Taylor...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

KFVS12

Mayfield man arrested after allegedly breaking into damaged house

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Mayfield Police Department arrested a man who allegedly broke into and began living in a damaged residence. The Mayfield Police Department said they located 38-year-old Joshua Davis at North 5th Street. The department had received complaints someone had broke into the house and stayed there. Davis...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Crabtree Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Assault

Paris, Tenn.–A Springville man who was found guilty of aggravated assault in the beating of a local resort owner was sentenced to 10 years in jail, the maximum allowed, by Henry County Circuit Court Judge Donald Parish. Timothy Michael Crabtree, age 39, was found guilty of aggravated assault at...
SPRINGVILLE, TN
mymoinfo.com

1 of 2 Charged in Bollinger County Murder gets Psychiatric Evaluation

(Marble Hill) Two of the three individuals charged in a Bollinger County murder case say they are not guilty after having their arraignment recently. 21-year-old Brianna Roberts of Illinois was murdered in October of 2021. Roberts had been missing since in mid-October. Her remains were located by police on property...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
Marshall County Daily

High speed chase ends in arrest with numerous charges in Calloway County

On 6/5/2022 at approximately 1724 hours The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Mayfield Police to go to a residence on Wrather road and attempt to make contact with a Jacob Adkins who was wanted for questioning in reference to an incident that occurred in their city. Deputies responded to the area as requested. Shortly thereafter Captain Richard Steen observed a maroon truck northbound on Airport Road traveling at 67 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. As the truck passed, he observed that it matched the description of the truck Mayfield PD was looking for. An attempt to stop the vehicle was made. The vehicle sped up and continued north on Airport Road. After it crossed over Highway 80 it reached speeds of 100 MPH and failed to yield. The vehicle made several turns in an attempt to elude. Upon reaching the intersection of Short and Wrather Roads, the vehicle turned into a field. Deputies continued the pursuit into the field. After going about a mile into the field the vehicle started turning in circles and collided with two Sheriff’s vehicles, striking one-head on before stopping. The driver of the truck was confirmed to be Jacob Adkins, and he was charged with Fleeing and Evading 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment, Assault 3rd Degree, Speeding, Resisting Arrest, Driving DUI Suspended 2nd Offense, Operating a Motor Vehicle without an Interlock Device, Failure to Wear Seat Belt, and Disregarding Stop Sign. Subject was transported to the Calloway County Jail.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
neareport.com

54 Arrested in Osceola Joint Operation

Osceola, Ark. – A press release from the state prosecuting attorney’s office detailed a massive police operation Friday in Osceola resulting in dozens of arrest. On Friday, June 3 in Osceola, local, district, and state law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 54 people. The Osceola Police Department (20 officers), the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department (17 deputies), the Arkansas State Police (23 agents), and the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force (ten agents) saturated the city of about 7,000 citizens and yielded these results:
OSCEOLA, AR
