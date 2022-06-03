ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

A Narcotics search warrant leads to the arrest of three individuals

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCYRUS—On June 3, 2022, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office along with METRICH executed a narcotics search warrant at 805 Sherman St Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 (Rear Trailer). The search warrant came at the conclusion of a...

NBC4 Columbus

Double homicide under investigation in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected double homicide that occurred on Tuesday in Troy Township. MCSO states that deputies went to a house in Troy Township for a well being check and found two people dead at the scene. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation processed the […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD new recruit charged after hit-skip crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new Toledo police recruit is under investigation after neighbors say she hit tree in the Old Orchard neighborhood. 23-year-old Officer Caila Barringer just graduated from the academy in May. She is charged with operating a vehicle impaired, hit-skip and reckless operation. 13abc obtained a picture...
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Domestic Disturbance Lands Kenton Woman Behind Bars

A woman was arrested after a domestic disturbance was reported to Kenton Police Monday evening. According to the report, officers were dispatched to 115 North Cherry Street at around 6:30pm. Officers discovered that the incident involved a husband and wife. Megan L. Hildreth, age 40, was arrested at the scene.
KENTON, OH
Your Radio Place

Philo Man Sentenced for Burglary, Theft

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — A Philo man will spend 24 months in prison on felony charges of burglary and theft. 30-year-old Cory Harris was sentenced Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. Harris pleaded guilty to the charges in April. They stemmed from an incident in February. In addition to...
PHILO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County bank robbed; two arrested

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)- Two male suspects were arrested after a bank was robbed in Belmont County around 1 p.m. Monday. Officials say Premier Bank in St. Clairsville in Plaza West was robbed with no injuries. Only two employees were at the bank at the time. After the suspects left the bank, they lead police […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman breaks fiancé, 4 others out of Ohio prison, sheriff says

FRANKLIN FURNACE, Ohio (WCMH) – A jailbreak at a Franklin Furnace correctional facility saw five prisoners escape, and the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said one of them remains at large. The following inmates were found after running away from the prison, according to the sheriff’s office: Jeffrey Randle Fields, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls Clifford Tyler […]
FRANKLIN FURNACE, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, threatening to shoot her

SANDUSKY – A man was arrested and charged with a felony early Friday morning, after he allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend and threatened to shoot her. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when a woman called police and said that John Jobe, 44, assaulted her and said he was grabbing a gun.
SANDUSKY, OH
The Lima News

Mistrial declared on 2 counts in Godsey trial

LIMA — Jurors in the trial Drayvonte Godsey, the Lima man charged with physically attacking the mother of his 1-year-old son and stealing two firearms from her home, deliberated for four hours Tuesday before finding the defendant guilty of three of five charges against him. Jurors were deadlocked and...
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Seriously Injured in June 3 Crash

Two people were injured, one seriously, in a two vehicle crash that occurred this past Friday June 3 at the intersection of County Road 145 and Township Road 110. According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Makayla Jolliff, of Kenton, was driving west on 110, and she failed to stop for a stop sign at 145.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Forest Woman Involved in Crash Findlay Monday

A Forest woman was involved in a crash in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Isabelle Riegle was traveling east in the 100 block of West Pearl Street when a westbound vehicle being driven by Brent Bell, of Findlay, attempted to turn left into the Blanchard Valley Hospital parking lot.
FINDLAY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

REVISED: Fatal Crash in Union County

JEROME TOWNSHIP – The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and motorcycle. The crash occurred at approximately 11:33 p.m. on County Road 1 near Warner Road June 3. Troopers report that a 2022 Honda CMX 500 operated by...
UNION COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Ottoville Police investigate roof collapse at local hardware store

OTTOVILLE, Ohio (WTVG)- A roof partially collapsed at the Ottoville Hardware and Furniture Company on Monday evening. According to the fire chief, no injuries were reported. The cause of the incident is still unknown. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. Check back later for updates.
OTTOVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident on SR 666

The State Highway Patrol released information into a fatal crash in Muskingum County. Lt. Pasqualetti said the crash occurred around 4:50pm Saturday on State Route 666. The Patrol said that 60-year-old Jeffrey King of Dresden was traveling south in a 1998 BMW Convertible, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and two trees.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead, 1 critically hurt in Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
GREENVILLE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Video: Men dodge cars, lose shoes during fight on I-270

GAHANNA, OH (WCMH) — A video sent to WOWK affiliate NBC4 on Tuesday shows a chaotic scene involving a traffic jam on Interstate 270, with some cars trying to pass anyway while trying to dodge two men attacking each other. “After eight years of being a truck driver I thought I seen it all, but […]
GAHANNA, OH

