Rusty Hardin playing the ‘happy ending’ card for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson’s attorney said Friday during a radio appearance that “happy endings” are not inherently illegal.

Speaking to Sean Pendergast and Seth Payne on SportsRadio 610 in Houston, Rusty Hardin defended his NFL client, who has been accused by more than 20 women of sexual misconduct during massages.

“I don’t know how many men are out there now that have had a massage that perhaps occasionally there was a happy ending, alright?” Hardin said. “Maybe there’s nobody in your listening audience that that never happened to. I do want to point out, if it has happened, it’s not a crime, OK? Unless you are paying somebody extra or so to give you some type of sexual activity, it’s not a crime.”

Hardin added that Watson was not charged by grand juries in Texas over the allegations. The 26-year-old quarterback still has civil litigation pending, however.

This week, it was revealed that Watson offered each plaintiff $100,000 to settle the case, but that this proposal was rejected due to the severity of non-disclosure agreements they would have had to agree to sign.

It also remains to be seen whether Watson will face discipline under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, which does not necessarily require a criminal conviction in order to enforce punishment on the league’s players.

Watson was traded to the Browns from the Texans in March, signing a five-year, $230 million deal, fully guaranteed.