Man suspected of prowling in Petaluma neighborhood arrested

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

PETALUMA – A Santa Rosa man suspected in multiple prowling incidents in a Petaluma neighborhood in the last two weeks has been arrested, police said.

According to officers, the suspect is connected to at least four incidents on Webster Street. On the afternoon of May 18, a caller told police that the suspect walked into her backyard. Police said the suspect ran away after the caller slammed a door to get his attention.

Two days later, officers were called to the same street after the suspect was discovered on the porch of a home next door to where the first incident took place. Police said the caller spoke to the suspect, who claimed that he was looking for his father.

On May 26, police said the suspect was spotted in the area at least twice. Shortly after 8 a.m., a homeowner called police after the suspect was seen on surveillance video walking to the rear of a home and attempting to enter through a door.

Police searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

Around 7 p.m., police received another call of the suspect walking to the rear of the same home and take property. After being confronted by a neighbor, the suspect ran to his vehicle and fled the area.

The next day, police released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. Following several tips, the suspect was identified and an arrest warrant was obtained.

On Thursday, officers located the suspect in Santa Rosa and arrested him without incident.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Kory Wayne Messer, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted burglary, four counts of prowling and one count of theft.

It was not immediately known when Messer would appear in court on the charges.

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

