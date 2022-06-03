ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit County politicians discuss House Bill 462

By TownLift // Parker Malatesta
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dc0Xd_0fzmlNZv00

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Utah Sen. Ron Winterton and state House Reps. Kera Birkeland and Mike Kohler spoke with the Summit County Council on Wednesday to recap the general session of the Utah Legislature, which ended in early March. The three represent parts of Summit County in the Legislature.

The hot topic was House Bill 462, which contains a provision that only pertains to Summit County and appears to be the result of a lobbying effort by a developer looking to build in Kimball Junction.

A four-line provision in the bill requires Summit County to include an HTRZ within the Snyderville Basin General Plan. The county must approve and submit a proposal to the Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO) by December 31 this year.

An HRTZ is a mechanism from the GOEO that pushes the Utah Department Of Transportation (UDOT) to prioritize local improvements. UDOT is triggered in the program because of the added density the required development brings.

Senate Bill 140, which was signed into law this year, changes the requirements for an HTRZ. Under the bill, an HTRZ must have 51% residential uses (10% of units must be affordable) and must have a density of at least 50 units per acre. The density can be reduced to between 39-49 units per acre, however, it reduces the tax increment from 80% to 60%.

Last year, Salt Lake City-based developer Dakota Pacific was in front of the Summit County Council with a project that would have brought over 1,000 housing units to the area of Kimball Junction by the Skullcandy building. After heavy community outcry at a December meeting , the developer paused its plans.

County councilman Glenn Wright has said that because of the company’s likely lobbying efforts in H.B. 462, he will not vote on the development .

Rep. Birkeland currently has a bill file open that would repeal the provision in H.B. 462.

“This was a project that they tried to approve several times and it’d been held up and the legislature actually did step in in this case and say ‘no, we’re going to approve this project and make this project happen,’” Gov. Spencer Cox said of the Legislature’s influence on the Dakota Pacific project last week.

Sen. Winterton noted that the author of H.B. 462 is not running for reelection. “In talking with him, he just says, ‘Well, I’m out of here. You guys do what you want.'”

The senator said that a special session to remove the provision prior to the Oct. 1 deadline is unlikely.

“I think they could be very lenient with us in giving us some time, or giving us a chance to maybe come up with some alternative legislation that will help ease everyone’s concerns on this,” Winterton said.

He said if the county wants to make an argument for changing the law, it needs to be quick and concise. “I get about 15 minutes with the president when I get anybody in there,” Winterton said about discussing issues with Utah Senate President Stuart Adams.

“If we can do a really good job at pleading our case or showcasing the county and the extreme need — that’s probably going to do a lot for us.”

The monstrous housing bill also contains a “Moderate Income Housing Element,” which pushes cities and counties across the state to come up with strategies for affordable housing and an implementation plan that must be complete by October 1.

County councilman Roger Armstrong said that Summit County has already implemented several of the moderate-income housing requirements set forth in H.B. 462.

The council as a whole expressed an interest in having state leaders, including Gov. Spencer Cox, come and visit the county to help them understand specific local issues and how they have been approached.

“That’s the challenge — if the notion is just build more housing and in the midst of 10,000 units of housing, there’ll be sprinkles of affordable housing,” Armstrong said. “We can’t make that work here where the market-rate housing is flying off the shelf.”

“Honestly, if I’m being blunt, the attitude at the Capitol is — Summit County’s got it all going for them,” Rep. Birkeland told the council. “I think kind of opening the eyes to the wider picture of what Summit County is doing, and who Summit County is, the difference between Park City and Kamas — I think would really open a lot of eyes at the Capitol.”

Birkeland said she’d heard many business owners’ concerns about their workers having to drive long distances because of unavailable and unaffordable housing.

“I’m not sure if Steve Waldrip was carrying these bills on his own,” Rep. Koehler said of the Eden representative that sponsored H.B. 462.

“He sponsored several bills that had a little edge on them, where the state was forcing development pressure on locals. And they kept saying it’s for Salt Lake or Layton or whatever, but it affects us across the state as been mentioned.”

Birkeland, Winterton, and Kohler are all up for reelection this fall.


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Salt Lake mayor, others, send gun resolution to Congress

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Conference of Mayors just concluded its annual meeting in Reno, Nevada on June 6th. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall was there, and said her main takeaway was “the need for Congress to take some action about the crisis facing our children and our communities in need of greater gun control.” Mendenhall spoke to KSL NewsRadio on June 7.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lawmaker opens bill to codify marriage equality in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — One Utah lawmaker is trying to protect the right to same-sex marriage. Supporters of same-sex marriage fear that if the Supreme Court can so easily reverse its own decision in a landmark case like Roe v. Wade, the justices could similarly undo their decision in the 2015 case Obergefell v. Hodges, which established a right to same-sex marriage.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Layton, UT
County
Summit County, UT
Summit County, UT
Government
City
Kamas, UT
ABC4

Candy Bomber bill signed into law by Biden

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A bill sponsored by Senator Mike Lee renaming the Provo Veterans Center after the late Colonel Gail S. Halvorsen was signed into law Tuesday by President Biden. Col. Halvorsen is affectionately referred to as the ‘Candy Bomber’ for his unique and effective efforts in distributing candy to the impoverished children […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

What Biden's White House says it has done for Utah's economy

SALT LAKE CITY — White House chief economist Jared Bernstein, under the crush of increasing inflationary pressure, detailed what he said are hallmarks of successful financial policies in Utah and elsewhere across the country. In a call with reporters Monday, he added that President Joe Biden is adamant about...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Senate Bill#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#House Reps#The Summit County Council#The Utah Legislature#Htrz#The Governor#Hrtz#Udot
ksl.com

What's driving Salt Lake City's proposed property tax, police budget increases?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's capital city is closing in on what may be its largest budget yet. Salt Lake City Council members are still sifting through public comments as they fine-tune the $424 million budget that Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall unveiled last month. But as they do that, a few of its members held an event Wednesday to answer questions residents may have about the proposed budget, including a proposed property tax increase and a pair of possible new city bonds.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

See Utah’s average gasoline prices by county

UTAH, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Live in Piute County, and feel like you’re paying more for gasoline than your neighbors up north?. You are. Piute County has the Utah’s highest county average gas price per gallon as of Tuesday. In Uintah County, on average, you’d be paying more than 43 cents less per gallon.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Lowest-earning counties in Utah

STACKER – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
FOX 13 News

What you need to do to vote in Utah's primary elections

Ballots are going out this week for Utah's upcoming primary elections on June 28. Mail-in ballots are being sent to registered Republicans and Democrats for their respective primaries. Because the Republican primary election is closed, you must be a registered Republican to participate. The deadline to affiliate with the GOP is June 17, the state elections office said. You can vote in the Republican primary on Election Day by affiliating in person. However, the ballot would be provisional.
UTAH STATE
Idaho State Journal

Officials consider using existing natural gas pipeline to bring seawater into Great Salt Lake

A former state legislator and current candidate for elected office in Box Elder County, Utah, has an idea that he and county officials believe could make bringing in seawater to replenish the Great Salt Lake much more feasible, at least from an economic standpoint. With the Great Salt Lake already at a record-low level and expected to drop further this year, Utah officials are entertaining virtually any idea that could help reverse the decline. One of those ideas — piping seawater from the Pacific Ocean...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Lincoln Report

3 Amazing Small Towns in Utah

While Utah is best known for its large cities like Salt Lake City and Park City, the state also has a number of quaint small towns that are perfect for a relaxing vacation. These small towns offer all the benefits of a rural setting, including access to nature and scenic views, while still being close to the amenities of a larger city. In addition, small towns have their own unique charm and character, which can be a welcome change from the busyness of urban living. If you are looking for a place to get away from it all, consider visiting one of Utah's small towns.
UTAH STATE
washingtonlatest.com

As the Great Salt Lake Dries Up, Utah Faces An ‘Environmental Nuclear Bomb’

SALT LAKE CITY — If the Great Salt Lake, which has already shrunk by two-thirds, continues to dry up, here’s what’s in store:. The lake’s flies and brine shrimp would die off — scientists warn it could start as soon as this summer — threatening the 10 million migratory birds that stop at the lake annually to feed on the tiny creatures. Ski conditions at the resorts above Salt Lake City, a vital source of revenue, would deteriorate. The lucrative extraction of magnesium and other minerals from the lake could stop.
gastronomicslc.com

A reminder on those Utah liquor law changes – now in effect as of June 1st

It’s been a rollercoaster year regarding liquor laws, but then isn’t it always in Utah? In the omnibus liquor bill for 2022 the headline news was that roughly fifty percent of hard seltzers will now vanish from grocery store shelves (more on that in a minute); but you might rightly wonder what else is hidden away in the detail of the bill. With the help of DABC DABS staff and the always fabulous Utah liquor lawyer Tanner Lenart – I’ve compiled the full list of all the updates. These all came into force from June 1st.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

If Salt Lake City’s Homeless Had a Say in The over $20 Million Spent on Them

If Salt Lake City’s Homeless Had a Say in The over $20 Million Spent on Them, Here Is How They Would Spend it. “I think there should be a shelter for both men and women, it’s not healthy to separate couples,” said Savannah who was living outside in a tent at the former homeless encampment called Fort Pioneer. She added, “Also, they need a place where they allow dogs.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

10 Things to Know Before Moving to Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Looking for a change of scenery and thinking of moving to the Beehive State? Like every state, Utah has its pros and cons, but one thing’s for sure, Utahns love their home state and for good reason.  SmartAsset has compiled a list of all things potential new Utahns should know before packing […]
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
581K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy