Delano, CA

Delano man pleaded guilty to unlawful firearm charge

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California said a Delano man pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition.

According to court documents, Francisco Javier Melgoza, 41, was driving a motorcycle on June 25, 2021, in Shafter and police officer found Melgoza with a Polymer P80 9 mm handgun, a 31-round high-capacity 9 mm magazine, and 16 grams of methamphetamine.

Melgoza has five previous felony convictions and is banned from having ammunition. He was convicted of grand theft auto, vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and as well as two convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Melgoza faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 9th.

