What To Look Forward To From The Miami Heat Next Season

By Cory Nelson
 4 days ago

A look at the positives from the Heat after their loss in the Eastern Conference finals

The Miami Heat’s season ending in the Eastern Conference finals wasn’t a complete failure.

There were still some things gained that can be beneficial in the foreseeable future. Here's a look at them:

-The Heat have a promising backcourt in Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, who are both 25 years old. They showed in the playoffs they have the potential to be threats behind the three-point line. Although they both combined for just four 3-pointers a game, they were two of the top three in three-pointers made in the playoffs.

-The defense is improving. They finished the season with a defensive rating of 109.1, fifth in the league. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who are both multiple All-Defensive performers, had a lot to do with that. They both led the team in steals during the regular season while Butler averaged two steals in the postseason.

-Tyler Herro won Sixth Man of the Year. Although Herro was relatively quiet in the postseason, particularly against the Celtics, he was the best reserve in the regular season. At only 22 years old, he averaged 20 points off of the bench. If he doesn’t become a starter in the near future, he could contribute a lot off of the bench.

-Playoff Jimmy is real. Butler isn’t called “Playoff Jimmy” for no reason. In the regular season, he averages 17 points but in the postseason, he averages 20 points. He also had one of the greatest playoff performances in Miami Heat history. His 47 points in Game 6 reminded a lot of Heat fans of LeBron James’ 45-point performance. The same team. The same opponent. The same arena. The same game.

-P.J. Tucker’s impact: Tucker’s numbers may not stand out but his presence has had a major effect on the Heat. What Draymond Green is to the Golden State Warriors, Tucker is to the Heat.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

Miami, FL
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

