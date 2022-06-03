ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City, AZ

Club creations donated to Ukrainian refugees

Sun City Independent
 4 days ago

Members of the Sew N Sew Club in Sun City turned an unexpected fabric donation into more than 180 blankets and quilts that will be shipped to Poland for Ukrainian children refugees arriving at the border as they flee the continued war in their country.

The Sew N Sew Clubroom is located on the upper level of Lakeview Center and welcomes RCSC cardholders to join. Club hours are 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Visit sewnsew.info.com.

