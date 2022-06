NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A prosecutor told jurors, in closing arguments at a criminal trial on May 31, that there is overwhelming evidence organizers of a "We Build The Wall" campaign to raise millions of dollars for a wall along the U.S. southern border defrauded investors by lying to them.Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman urged Manhattan federal court jurors to deliver guilty verdicts on fraud and conspiracy charges against the lone defendant: Timothy Shea."You will quickly see that the evidence is overwhelming," the prosecutor said as he delivered a rebuttal after defense attorney John Meringolo told the jury that an...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO