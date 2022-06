SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s new information about the massive fire at a former cereal factory in Orange over the weekend. Orange Police Chief James Sullivan told us Monday that the fire was likely set on purpose and as the investigation by the Orange Police and Fire Departments and the Mass. State Fire Marshal continues, a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

ORANGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO