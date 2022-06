We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. A fitness tracker could be your entry to the world of fitness. It's a great way to help you get -- or stay -- in shape without needing an all-out smartwatch. What's even better is that a fitness tracker usually costs less than a smartwatch and comes in all shapes and sizes. A fitness tracker holds you accountable for your physical activity with health and fitness smart features, such as sleep tracking, heart-rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, connected GPS and other insights into your daily activities. Your fitness tracking data is then shared with an app to give you a better view of your overall fitness.

