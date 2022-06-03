ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dozens injured in train crash in northwestern Slovakia

 4 days ago

A train engine hit a stopped passenger train in Slovakia on Friday, injuring dozens of people, four of them seriously, police said.

There were around 100 people on the train at the time of the crash, which occurred near the town of Vrutky in the northwestern part of the country.

One passenger with serious injuries was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the nearby town of Martin.

The full circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.

