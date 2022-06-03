Kate Hudson celebrates son Ryder's high school graduation: See the photos

Kate Hudson is one proud mom.

The "Almost Famous" actress recently took to Instagram to celebrate her eldest child, son Ryder Robinson, graduating from high school.

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable," she wrote. "And then here we are!"

Alongside the gushing caption, Hudson shared two photos. The first was of her and Ryder -- clad in graduation attire -- with her other children, 10-year-old son Bingham and 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose. The other was of her and Ryder's dad, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, with their high school graduate.

Addressing her 18-year-old directly, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star added, "You are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind."

"I am so excited for this next chapter," she continued. "Way to go baby! Ma loves you!"

Hudson ended her post with a message for her fellow parents whose children were marking this life milestone: "Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly!"