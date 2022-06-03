ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Hudson celebrates son Ryder's high school graduation: See the photos

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bWC47_0fzmhmao00

Kate Hudson is one proud mom.

The "Almost Famous" actress recently took to Instagram to celebrate her eldest child, son Ryder Robinson, graduating from high school.

"Today was a big day for our family. A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like 'hey, one day it will be 2022 and you'll graduate from high school!' As if that day is so far it is barely reachable," she wrote. "And then here we are!"

Alongside the gushing caption, Hudson shared two photos. The first was of her and Ryder -- clad in graduation attire -- with her other children, 10-year-old son Bingham and 3-year-old daughter Rani Rose. The other was of her and Ryder's dad, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, with their high school graduate.

Addressing her 18-year-old directly, the "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star added, "You are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone's life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind."

"I am so excited for this next chapter," she continued. "Way to go baby! Ma loves you!"

Hudson ended her post with a message for her fellow parents whose children were marking this life milestone: "Letting your babies fly ain't easy but fly kiddos fly!"

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson reunites with ex-husband to celebrate son's graduation – see photo

Kate Hudson and her ex-husband Chris Robinson put on a united front on Thursday to celebrate their son Ryder. The former couple – who split in 2007 – were all smiles as they marked the 18-year-old's graduation from high school. Posing for a family photo, Chris and Kate looked like the proudest parents as they beamed for the camera in the sweet family photo.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson melts hearts with daughter Rani's regal new appearance

Kate Hudson had fans falling head over heels for her daughter Rani Rose, three, with her latest photograph displaying quite the royal look. The actress shared the snap of her youngest posing for the shot by holding on to a chair, decked out in colorful sparkly nails and a Spider-Man pajama set.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryder Robinson
Person
Kate Hudson
Hello Magazine

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson shares health update from hospital after crucial procedure

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson posted a video from his hospital bed, sharing his experience of a colonoscopy. Wearing a hospital gown, Oliver urged his fans to book in too. "I look a little rough, but whatever," he began. "I just finished my colonoscopy. Go do it. It's not that bad." He goes on to explain candid details of the procedure, sharing that it's easy and he's a big fan of propofol, the drug used to sedate patients before the procedure.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#The Black Crowes
Elle

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Blazer With No Shirt For Dinner With Travis Barker and Kids

On Saturday, June 4, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out with her new husband Travis Barker and their blended family for dinner at Nobu and she was dressed to impress. All in black, Kourtney was wearing a large blazer that buttoned over her semi-sheer bralette and a short skirt that was just visible through the buttoned lapels. She accessorized with a small black purse and a pair of sandal heels.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Look-A-Like Daughter Apple Stuns In White Gown On Her 18th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow gushed about her baby girl, Apple, on her 18th birthday! The Oscar winner, 49, took to her Instagram on Saturday, May 14, to share a heartwarming tribute to her look-a-like daughter, whom she shares with her Coldplay lead singer ex Chris Martin. The sweet message included a stunning photo of Apple posing in a mirror as she slayed in a gorgeous white gown. They grow up so fast!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ABC News

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni wore one of her dresses from 1998 to prom

Like mother, like daughter. That's the case for Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, who searched her mother's closet to find her prom dress. The 18-year-old posted a series of photos on Instagram Monday wearing a strapless knee-length black dress belonging to her supermodel mom. "Prom night in mamas dress," she wrote...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna: 1st Photos Of The Singer Out & About 6 Days After Giving Birth

Rihanna dressed down in an oversized sweatshirt and black sweatpants for her first outing since giving birth on May 13. In photos, seen below, Ri is seen heading into the back seat of a black SUV in Los Angeles on May 19, just six days after she welcomed her baby boy. She was spotted with a bodyguard in the pics, with her little one, as well as partner, A$AP Rocky, nowhere in sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
GMA

GMA

54K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy