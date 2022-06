Alex Barcello is less than two months away from one of the biggest days of his life — his wedding day. As if preparing and planning for a wedding isn’t enough, Barcello also has quite a few other things on his plate, like preparing for the 2022 NBA draft, flying across the country to work out for NBA teams and take part in pro day showcases, staying up to date with his agent, interviewing with NBA executives and continuing to train and improve.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 18 HOURS AGO